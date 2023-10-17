MightyTips ambassador Jevgenijs 'The Hurricane' Aleksejevs predicts: "Fury will eat Ngannou alive"

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A tasty end to October in boxing will see arguably the biggest crossover event in history, as lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury takes on a UFC legend Francis Ngannou.

Although the event has stirred controversy as some experts believe it to be a gimmick, the hype is building and promoter Frank Warren believes it could break box office records when aired.

MightyTips ambassador and undefeated professional boxer Jevgenijs 'The Hurricane' Aleksejevs sees this fight going only one way.

He had his say on Fury vs Ngannou and picked two more exciting fights to watch in late October.

The Hurricane's verdict

My prediction for this fight is unequivocal: Tyson Fury will win by knockout. In fact, he will eat Francis Ngannou alive metaphorically speaking.

Ngannou is, without a doubt, a strong fighter, but his experience in long fights under standard boxing rules is quite limited.

Fury is a very unusual and hard-to-predict boxer, even for the most outstanding opponents. Another reason I am confident of a Fury win is that he would not have accepted the challenge without being certain of his victory.

Read the full article at MightyTips.com

What else to watch in October

Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares, October 21

Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Catterall record: 27-1 (13 KO)

Linares record: 47-8 (29 KO)

Odds: Catterall (1.10 fav) Linares (7.0)

The Hurricane's prediction: This is a gamble for Catterrall, yet a victory could secure him a second matchup with Josh Taylor, against whom he controversially lost early this year. He is expected to deliver a strong performance, and I am backing him to win.

O'Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez, October 28

Venue: Polifórum Benito Juárez, Cancún

Foster record: 20-2 (11 KO)

Hernandez record: 34-1 (31 KO)

Odds: Foster (1.50 fav) Hernandez (2.50)

The Hurricane's Prediction: This is a fascinating clash between two intense fighters competing for the much-vaunted WBC super featherweight title. Foster obliterated Rey Vargas earlier this year and is a worthy favourite, but Hernandez is a dangerous fighter. This will be close, but I am going for a Foster win.

Maria Gritsak, Jevgenijs Aleksejevs' Manager

