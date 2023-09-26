MightyTips ambassador Jevgenijs 'The Hurricane' Aleksejevs predicts Canelo to defeat Charlo by TKO on September 30

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest fights of the year draws ever closer as Canelo Álvarez gears up to defend his four super-middleweight titles against the uncontested junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo.

Everything is on the line for the bout, which is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 30.

The biggest brains from legendary boxing figures all have their say on the outcome, but the insight that carries weight for us is that of our champion and MightyTips Ambassador Jevgenijs 'The Hurricane' Aleksejevs . The undefeated boxer, boasting a 14-0 record after recently overwhelming French contender Dimitri Trenel , shares his perspective on the forthcoming clash below.

Canelo will win the fight, but what makes me think like that?

There are three factors which monumentally increase my confidence in the outcome.

Recent form. It's been over a year since Charlo last boxed, whereas Canelo had two fights against elite opponents.

Charlo is climbing two weight classes. As he said not too long ago, he's losing speed every time he transitions to another weight class. He found a solution in a balance between striking power and speed, but the effectiveness of that strategy is yet to be seen in this fight.

Canelo's experience. Despite Charlo being an undisputed champion, his opposition wasn't on the level of Canelo's opponents.

To win against Canelo, Charlo needs to be in his best mental and physical condition. He has to stick to the plan in all rounds and let go of his emotions. He has to constantly be on the move without spending much time in the middle of the ring while keeping long distances. He has to utilise jabs continually. Charlo can't trade blows with Canelo who would just outpunch him.

I expect Canelo to win by TKO.

