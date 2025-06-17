MIFTAH LIFESTYLE AND MOVE ON SPORTS MANAGEMENT HOST UNFORGETTABLE WEEKEND AT SPORTS FESTIVAL ROMANIA

From the debut of 'Padel IO', to private access with football legends, including Ronaldinho, Miftah Lifestyle brought sport, culture, and luxury together in Cluj-Napoca

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Move On Sports Management, luxury lifestyle concierge Miftah Lifestyle, Founded by Christopher Oscar Kato, curated an unparalleled VIP experience during Romania's largest sporting and cultural event; Sports Festival. The multi-day activation welcomed a select group of guests to a celebration of global icons, regional charm, and one-of-a-kind access.

From the debut of 'Padel IO', to private access with football legends, including Ronaldinho, Miftah Lifestyle brought sport, culture, and luxury together in Cluj-Napoca

Hosted across Cluj-Napoca and the surrounding Transylvanian countryside, the itinerary blended five-star accommodations, fine dining, and unforgettable moments with the world's most celebrated footballers, including Ronaldinho, Marco Materazzi, Robert Pires, Wesley Sneijder, and Júlio César. Guests of Miftah Lifestyle were granted VIP access to the Ronaldinho & Friends match, front-row seats for the Sports Talks panel, and an invitation-only press conference with the Brazilian legend himself.

A standout moment came on June 13, as the first preview edition of 'Padel IO'—an invitation-only concept created and co-hosted by Miftah Lifestyle and Move On Sports Management—was hosted at Winners Sports Club. Guests sipped Tattinger Champagne, danced to live DJ sets, and had the chance to play padel with football greats, all while connecting with a curated crowd of influential guests.

"This weekend reflects the very best of what we strive to create at Miftah Lifestyle: access, culture, and unforgettable moments," said Christopher Oscar Kato, Founder of Miftah Lifestyle. "We were proud to facilitate the Sports Festival and Move On Sports Management collaboration, bringing everyone to the table and creating a true family atmosphere. From connecting legends like Ronaldinho, Marco Materazzi and Kevin Kurányi to shaping a shared vision, these moments would not have happened without Miftah. We look forward to bringing this spirit of lifestyle, sport, and culture—along with our newly formed Padel IO event—to more destinations around the world, especially across the Middle East, where our story began."

"Since I arrived, the energy has been incredible. Seeing the kids enjoying sport, the smiles, the passion—it's been beautiful. The people, the organization, everything has been phenomenal. I'm truly thrilled to have been part of it. It felt like one big family, full of good vibes." said Ronaldinho.

"This was the biggest sporting festival Romania has ever seen, with history making crowds and sold-out events. Of course, working with Miftah Lifestyle and Move On Sports Management also brought global flair and fresh, elevated energy." said Patrick Ciorcilă, Co-Founder of Sports Festival.

"Padel IO was an incredible experience—intimate, energetic, and full of good people. I loved being part of something so well-curated. And being part of the Sports Festival overall made it even more meaningful. It brings sport back to its roots, inspiring the next generation in the best way." said Dutch football legend, Wesley Sneijder.

"We create experiences you simply can't buy. Combining our close relationships with sports legends and a best-in-class approach, we deliver exclusive events that still feel intimate—like being among family—curating the right personalities to create meaningful, human moments. The Sports Festival is something truly special, and I believe it should happen all over the world. One place where this would be a perfect fit is the Middle East, where people are craving authenticity and connection, but still value elevated, exclusive experiences. If just one kid picks up a sport and sticks with it, it can change their life. In today's world of screens and tech, sport can be transformative." said Torsten Smolcic, Founder and CEO of Move on Sports Management.

Founded in the UAE by Christopher Oscar Kato, Miftah Lifestyle is the region's first home-grown lifestyle management company, built on a foundation of cultural insight, discretion, and elevated global living. A snapshot of their partners include Dubai Holding, Visit Abu Dhabi, Visit Dubai, MELT Mideast, Steve Harvey, Miral Experiences, and MBS Global Investments. Miftah Lifestyle maintains a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Other highlights of the experience included: a welcome dinner at Da Pino, regarded as the country's finest Italian restaurant, a private vineyard lunch and wine tasting at Crama La Salina, an exclusive horse show and countryside stay at 5* Issa Resort, and a guided descent into the surreal underground salt mines of Salina Turda.

From personal conversations with legends to curated cultural excursions, the weekend proved that luxury is not about opulence, it is about access to the extraordinary. Following the success of the Romanian edition, plans are underway to take the Padel IO concept to the world's foremost events, from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to the Cannes Film Festival. Miftah Lifestyle and Move On Sports Management also plan to bring the full spirit of the weekend, its unique blend of sport, culture, and elevated hospitality, to the Middle East in 2026.

ABOUT MIFTAH LIFESTYLE

Miftah Lifestyle is the UAE's first home-grown luxury lifestyle management company, rooted in the culture, elegance, and innovation of the region. The company delivers an unparalleled standard of service to UHNWIs, corporate partners, and esteemed residents of world-class developments. Its approach is personalised, seamless, and intuitive—an extension of the effortless luxury its members expect.

ABOUT MOVE ON SPORTS MANAGEMENT

Move On Management is a boutique agency known for culturally-driven event production and high-impact brand activations across Europe. Led by founder Torsten Smolcic, the next-gen agency bridges legacy and innovation—specializing in visibility, endorsements, and Web 3.0 integration for global brands, athletes, and entertainers. This year, they played a key role in organizing the Sports Festival, Romania.

ABOUT SPORTS FESTIVAL

Sports Festival, co-founded by Patrick Ciorcila, has quickly become one of Europe's most exciting and inclusive sporting events. With over 40 sports open to the public, from fencing to football, its 2025 edition featured live concerts, evening shows, and the theme: Sport is social. Sport is fun. Sport is for everyone.

