Midea RAC's Nigeria Dealer Conference Prepares UNICOOL for Market to Provide Stable Cooling Despite Power Fluctuations

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a leading global provider of air conditioning solutions, hosted the Midea Nigeria offline dealer conference on August 23. This event was part of the preparations for launching their latest split-type inverter air-conditioner, UNICOOL, from the Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division (Midea RAC).

Local partners at Midea's conference Local dealers show interest in UNICOOL, the latest HVAC product of Midea.

This conference was particularly timely, given the pressing power supply challenges Nigeria is currently facing. The country's struggle with frequent power outages and an unstable electricity supply has created an urgent need for reliable solutions. In this context, products like UNICOOL, which operate efficiently on a generator during power disruptions, are more critical than ever. UNICOOL stands out by ensuring stable, durable voltage and performance, even when powered by a small generator as low as 0.9kVA. This capability not only highlights UNICOOL's exceptional adaptability to challenging conditions but also underscores its vital role in providing uninterrupted comfort and productivity, especially in scenarios where power issues could otherwise halt daily life and operations.

Already making waves in various parts of Africa, UNICOOL has garnered a shipment volume of up to 10,000 units in the first half of 2024 in West Africa and has been well-received by consumers. This positive reception is attributed to several key features that make it ideally suited for the local market.

UNICOOL is known for its exceptional energy and power-saving features, primarily due to its advanced 5-Level GenGear function. This upgraded function provides a more refined solution for handling unstable voltage than the older generation's 3-level feature. UNICOOL ensures a consistent cooling experience even during power outages by operating on generator power. Once the regular power supply is restored, the system allows manual adjustment across five distinct power levels to meet individual cooling needs.

Safety and reliability are paramount for UNICOOL, which features wide-voltage protection ranging from 80v-285v. This protection not only features built-in current protection, eliminating the need for additional AC Voltage Stabilizers but also reduces costs. It helps the unit withstand sudden current impacts, ensuring continuous operation and extending the product's lifespan. Meanwhile, its intelligent dusting rotation and advanced HYPER GRAPHINS technology provide superior dustproofing, sun protection, and anti-corrosion properties, contributing to the product's durability and effectiveness in challenging environments.

Moreover, UNICOOL's ONE-DRIVE-TWO mode offers flexible, time-shared cooling for two spaces with one external unit, adapting to varying needs by allowing additional internal units. Enhanced by the Midea smart home app, it provides intelligent Wi-Fi control and customizable settings for a superior user experience.

Starting August 23, UNICOOL will hit Nigerian markets, available at MEGA PLAZA, MGS, SPAR, CASH38CARRY, JAMARA, and MATILDA via offline dealerships. This launch not only signifies Midea RAC's commitment to innovation but also addresses the critical need for energy-efficient and reliable appliances in the face of Nigeria's power challenges.

