Middle East Data Center Construction Market to Double Up in the Next 6 Years, the Investment is Set to Reach $2.86 Billion in 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Middle East data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during 2022-2028.

Middle East data center construction market

Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Turkey are the Middle East's top data center construction markets. The Middle East region has several smart cities, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which saw investments in data center construction because of the rising need for data processing and storage. During 2023-2028 seven submarine cables are expected to come online, which is anticipated to increase demand for data centers.

MIDDLE EAST DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 2.86 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.84 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 7.59 % Market Size - Area (2028) 2.59 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 505 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Other Middle Eastern Countries

KEY INSIGHTS

The surge in data center activities across the country will be a major source of revenue for construction contractors. Some prominent local and global construction contractors in the Middle East data center construction market include AECOM, Laing O'Rourke , Dar Group, AlDar Properties, Mercury Engineering, Deerns, Anel Group, ENMAR Engineering, Arup, DC Pro Engineering, Edarat, HHM Building Contracting, and Red Engineering. For instance, Laing O'Rourke is selected by Khazna Data Centres to design and build a facility and office space in Dubai Design District.

Colocation Service Providers such as Khazna Data Centres and Gulf Data Hub are the major data center operators with over ten existing facilities in the region. At the same time, the Middle Eastern region is witnessing potential growth through these providers by developing more facilities across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain which are expected to be operational during the forecast period.

The increase in demand across different industries in the region has led operators to sign several M&A contracts and enter joint ventures (JVs) to expand their portfolios in Saudi Arabia. For instance, In September 2022, Khazna Data Centers and BEEAH Digital formed a JV termed One Data Center SPV. The newly formed company plans to build a 9-MW data center in Sharjah, UAE.

Deployment of Modular Data Centers Major Drivers in the Middle East Data Center Construction Market

The Middle East is a developing data center market dominated by telecommunications operators investing in colocation data center facilities. To reduce network latency, many telecommunication providers are deploying modular data centers. They are usually deployed in remote locations to balance the demand for low latency with investment and power usage and can also be used to meet the demand for high power density in many cases.

Modular data center facilities handle systems with a UPS capacity of less than 500 kVA and lower rack density. Deploying modular data centers will also increase the demand for innovative modular infrastructure offerings, including rack PDUs, UPS systems, cables, and sensors. Hence, vendors are innovating to cater to the requirement of modular data center adopters. Vendors like Huawei Technologies, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and ABB offer modular data center solutions.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The UAE data center construction market is expected to reach $822 million by 2028.

The UAE is becoming a trending and upcoming market for cryptocurrency mining. The demand for cryptocurrency data centers will boost the development of data centers with high-performance computing infrastructure. Cryptocurrency mining involves building data centers, colocating spaces, and increasing mining on cloud platforms. The UAE has several free trade zones across Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah, which provide multiple benefits to investors, such as exemption of corporate tax for up to 50 years, full exemption of import and export tax, and support with local labor recruitment.

In the Middle East data center construction market, the presence of smart cities in the region also drives investments. For instance, the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia is under development as a part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, which will also comprise the data center development under a joint venture firm ZeroPoint DC.

THE REPORT INCLUDES THE INVESTMENT IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-Based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

The UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait

Jordan

Bahrain

Other Middle Eastern Countries

MAJOR VENDORS

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

EATON

Envicool

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

AECOM

AlDar Properties

Anel Group

Arup

Ashi & Bushnag

Atkins

Dar Group

DC Pro Engineering

Deerns

Edarat

EGEC

ENMAR Engineering

Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

HATCO

HHM Building Contracting

Hill International

ICS Nett

INT'LTEC

ISG

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mace

Mercury Engineering

McLaren Construction Group

MIS

NDA Group

Prota Engineering

Qatar Site & Power

RED Engineering

RW Armstrong

Sudlows

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

Prominent Data Center Investors

Adgar Investments and Development

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Batelco

Bynet Data Communications

Equinix

Etisalat

EdgeConneX

Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)

G42

Gulf Data Hub

Google

Khazna Data Centers

Moro Hub

MedOne

MEEZA

Mobily

Microsoft

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

stc

Serverfarm

Turkcell

Türk Telekom

Telehouse

Tencent Cloud

New Entrants

Compass Datacenters

Digital Realty

Infinity

EDGNEX

Global Technical Realty

Quantum Switch

ZeroPoint DC

