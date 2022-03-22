Microwavable Foods Market to Garner $230.93 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in popularity of fast-food restaurants and large population base coupled with increase in number of quick-service restaurants drive the global microwaveable foods market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Microwavable Foods Market by Product (Shelf Stable Microwavable Food, Chilled Food, and Frozen Food), Packaging Technology (Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-lidding Methods, and New Cook Bag Technique), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031" As per the report, the global microwaveable foods industry was accounted for $120.45 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $230.93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in popularity of fast-food restaurants and large population base coupled with increase in number of quick-service restaurants drive the global microwaveable foods market. However, lack of awareness about microwavable foods hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in disposable income and surge in urbanization would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Reduction in footfall in retail outlets and grocery stores and shortage of potential foods hindered the market growth during the pandemic.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, several microwavable foods producing companies surged their production to meet the demand of customers.

Due to prolonged lockdown, the supply chain disrupted and prices of raw material increased.

Request Sample Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3492

The frozen food segment dominated the market

By product, the frozen food segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, as they offer better nutritional benefits and taste compared to fresh food. However, the chilled food segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, due tochanges in lifestyles of the people and urbanization.

The online sales channel segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By distribution channel, the online sales channel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to easy accessibility offered by online sales channel platforms. However, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to availability of a broad range of food and beverages under a single roof.

Europe, followed by North America, held the highest share

By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to high consumption of microwavable foods. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the number of working women population.

For Purchase Enquiry @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3492

Major market players

Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc.

ConAgra Foods, Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

Kellogg Company

General Mills Inc .

. Nestle SA

McCain Foods

Pinnacle Food Inc.

Unilever Plc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research