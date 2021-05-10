Microsoft and Darktrace Partnership Extends Autonomous Cyber Defense Across the Cloud

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a leading autonomous cyber security AI company, today announced that it has joined forces with software giant Microsoft. The partnership provides mutual customers with enterprise scale, self-learning AI that detects and autonomously responds to cyber-threats.

This collaboration amplifies Darktrace's self-learning artificial intelligence for cyber security within Microsoft environments, including Microsoft 365 and cloud applications like Azure Sentinel. As organizations and workforces across the globe increasingly rely on cloud infrastructure and virtual collaboration tools, the partnership ensures that attacks can be thwarted by Microsoft's solutions together with Darktrace's Autonomous Cyber AI technology.

The partnership between Microsoft and Darktrace provides enhanced security across multi-platform and multi-cloud environments, automates threat investigations, and enables teams to prioritize strategic tasks that matter.

The two organizations are collaborating to help organizations in a number of critical areas:

Cyber AI Email Security – Antigena Email, which uses Darktrace's autonomous response technology to stop the most advanced email threats, is now hosted on Microsoft Azure and listed on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

– Antigena Email, which uses Darktrace's autonomous response technology to stop the most advanced email threats, is now hosted on Microsoft Azure and listed on Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Simplified and Streamlined Security Workflows – Darktrace now integrates seamlessly with Azure Sentinel, with a bespoke Workbook allowing users to send and visualize Darktrace threat alerts and automated threat investigation reports inside Sentinel.

– Darktrace now integrates seamlessly with Azure Sentinel, with a bespoke Workbook allowing users to send and visualize Darktrace threat alerts and automated threat investigation reports inside Sentinel. Seamless Data integration – Darktrace one-click integrations allow users to connect Darktrace's AI detection capabilities to Microsoft Defender for endpoint.

Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK, said: "As cyber-attacks become increasingly sophisticated, AI is adding a deeper level of protection in detecting these threats. The partnership between Microsoft and Darktrace will help keep organisations secure, enabling them to focus on their core business and customers."

"I am proud to be partnering with Microsoft, bringing Darktrace's Cyber AI and autonomous response into joint customer environments" commented Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace. "Everywhere Microsoft runs, Darktrace secures."

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a leading autonomous cyber security AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology. It provides comprehensive, enterprise-wide cyber defense to over 4,700 organizations in over 100 countries, protecting the cloud, email, IoT, traditional networks, endpoints and industrial systems.

A self-learning technology, Darktrace AI autonomously detects, investigates and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss and supply chain vulnerabilities.

The company has 1,500 employees globally, with headquarters in Cambridge, UK. Every second, Darktrace AI detects a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage.

