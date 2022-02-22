MICROSOFT AFRICA DEVELOPMENT CENTER (ADC) CONNECTS DEVELOPERS THROUGH ITS USER GROUP SERIES, AZURE DEVELOPERS CONNECT

The event which would be held virtually is targeted at Azure user groups & communities, developers, engineers, working professionals; Tech communities in West Africa and Kenya in a bid to expose them to the many capabilities of Azure for building next-gen apps and driving global transformation as a developer or software engineer in Africa.

Microsoft Azure is Microsoft's public cloud computing platform that provides a wide range of cloud services such as computing, analytics, networking, and storage. Microsoft Azure helps developers and software engineers to develop new applications or even upscale existing applications with its various cloud services. The public cloud computing platform is flexible and open which makes it globally recognized to developers and software engineers due to reliability.

Developers and software engineers would enjoy practical sessions with Top Azure experts, as well as get insights into existing cloud features, they never knew were in existence. Speakers at the event will include Scott Hunter (VP DIR Program Management, Azure Applications, Microsoft) Matt Soucoup (Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft) Donald Okafor (Principal Software Engineering lead, Microsoft ADC) Kehinde Ladipo (Software engineer, Microsoft ADC) and other Microsoft ADC software Engineers. The event would also serve as a great way for developers and software engineers to network with other Azure professionals in the field.

Developers and Software Engineers in Africa can book their seat by registering with the link https://aka.ms/AzureDevelopersConnect to get an in-depth knowledge about exploring the Microsoft Azure Platform and its existing features whilst they prepare to build next-gen apps that would drive global transformations.

About Microsoft ADC

Microsoft Africa Development Center (ADC) represents Microsoft's first-ever engineering offices in Africa, with locations in Nairobi, Kenya and Lagos, Nigeria. These centers were created by Microsoft to serve as a base for African industry leaders to create local solutions with global scalability as well as provide employment opportunities and further enhance technological innovations in the continent of Africa.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. For more information, news and insights from Microsoft, please visit Microsoft's news center at http://news.microsoft.com and or Middle East & Africa News Center (microsoft.com)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751549/Microsoft_ADC_Azure_Developers.jpg

SOURCE Microsoft ADC