Microscope Market Size Worth $20,500.98 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 7.3% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Microscope Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application, and End User", the global microscope market size was valued at $12,568.28 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $20,500.98 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028. The growing range of microscope applications and the development of novel microscopes are propelling the market. However, the high price of advanced microscopes is hampering the market's growth.



Download Sample Brochure of Microscope Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029683/

Microscope Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 12,568.28 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 20,500.98 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 257 No. of Tables 138 No. of Charts & Figures 85 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Microscope Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00029683/

Browse key market insights spread across 257 pages with 138 list of tables & 85 list of figures from the report, "Microscope Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Optical Microscopes, Electron Microscopes, and Others), Application (Material Science, Nanotechnology, Life Sciences, Semiconductors, and Others), and End User (Industries, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/microscope-market

Global Microscope Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

ZEISS GROUP, Bruker Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Olympus Corporation, ACCU-SCOPE, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Euromex Microscopen bv, Oxford Instruments, COXEM Co. Ltd., KLA Corporation, and UNITRON are among the key companies operating in the microscope market. Companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet the evolving customer demands globally, allowing them to maintain their brand name in the global microscope market. A few of the recent developments in the microscope market are mentioned below:

In June 2022, Bruker Corporation introduced the new XFlash 7 detector series for its QUANTAX energy dispersive X-ray spectrometer (EDS) systems, enabling chemical analysis of material samples in electron microscopes with ultimate speed, sensitivity, and reliability. The XFlash 7 users in academic and industrial research benefitted from the product as it increased analytical performance, resulted in higher productivity, and lower cost of ownership.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029683/

In April 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific deployed its cryo-transmission electron microscope at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, Telangana. The advanced cryo-electron microscopes supported advanced molecular and cellular biology research and enabled scientists to accelerate potential cures, drug discoveries, and diagnostics research.

In April 2022, Leica Microsystems, one of the leading microscopy and scientific instruments providers, won a 2022 Red Dot Award for its digital inspection microscope, Emspira 3. A team of international jurors awarded Emspira 3 the "Red Dot Award: Product Design" in recognition of its robust, ergonomic, and aesthetically pleasing design features.

In December 2021, ZEISS introduced 2 new software functionalities: ZEISS LSM Plus and ZEISS Airyscan Joint Deconvolution. As a result, users achieved better results in confocal microscopy. ZEISS LSMs provide a wide range of detection modes with the highest sensitivity and spectral flexibility for multi-fluorescent experiments. ZEISS LSM Plus and ZEISS Airyscan Joint Deconvolution significantly improved the data quality in confocal imaging.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029683

In November 2021, Nikon Instruments Inc. released the AX R MP multiphoton confocal microscope that can acquire high resolution, large field of view images deep within living organisms at high speed. With an upright microscope configuration, a large space is provided under the objective to support a wide range of experiments and the capturing of images from various angles.

Microscopes are instruments that can magnify objects that are too small to be observed by the naked eye. It can magnify objects at a cellular level, allowing researchers to observe a cell's shape, nucleus, mitochondria, and other organelles. Microscopes can be categorized into different classes, such as optical microscopes, fluorescence microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and others.

Integration of Deep Learning:

Deep Learning (DL) is opening new horizons in biomedical research and promises to revolutionize the microscopy field. It is transitioning from the hands-on- experts in computer sciences to biomedical researchers. Besides using microscopes in simple computer sciences, microscopy is also finding novel applications in biomedical research. Microscopy with deep learning helps biomedical scientists access a deeper level of information about their cell samples/tissue samples. This can be done without the need for complex imaging techniques involving staining that are costly and time-consuming in nature. In 2020, a team at the University of California developed an approach to identify pollen and fungal spores in the air through a mobile phone microscope. Detecting pollen and fungal spores are possible when a mobile phone microscope is connected to a deep learning network. The technique is approved to be 94% accurate.

Get Discount on "Microscope Market" Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00029683/

Also, in 2021, a team of scientists in Poland developed deep learning algorithms that can identify the genus and species of bacteria from microscopy images. Microscopy images are essential to agriculture, food safety, and medical research. A scientist named Finkbeiner, one of the team members of Gladstone Institutes, joined the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2021 for Parkinson's Research to explore how artificial intelligence and machine learning can be used with microscopy to determine features of human cell types that could improve the disease diagnosis and prognosis applications.

Deep learning is transforming microscopy by allowing human and super-human performances for many image analysis tasks and acts as a high-performance automated technique for big data analysis. Such factors are expected to assist the global microscope market during the forecast period.

The microscope market includes many small and big companies. Market players are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares; these include new product launches, regional expansion, and technological advancements.

Buy Premium Copy of Microscope Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029683/

Browse Similar Market Research Studies:

Optical Microscope Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Inverted Microscope, Digital Microscopes, Stereo Microscope, and Accessories Market), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Academics & Research Institute Market, Diagnostic laboratories Market, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies), and Geography

Electron Microscope Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Transmission Electron Microscope and Scanning Electron Microscope); and Verticals (Aeronautics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Textile, Construction, Pharmaceutical and Others);

Scanning Electron Microscope Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by End User (Electronics and Semiconductors, Automobiles, Pharmaceuticals, Steel and other metals, Others)

Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Laser Scanning Confocal Microscopes, Multiphoton Laser Confocal Microscopes, Spinning Disk Confocal Microscopes); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Others), and Geography

Transmission Electron Microscope Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By End User (Industries, Academic institutes, Others); Application (Material science, Life science, Nanotechnology, Semiconductor, Others) and Geography

Automated Microscopy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Microscope Product (Inverted, Fluorescence, Electron, Scanning Probe, Optical); Applications (Nanotechnology, Medical Diagnostics, Life science monitoring, Material Science, Semiconductors); End User (Hospitals, Research Facilities, Diagnostic Clinics, Medical equipment leasing companies) and Geography

Cryo-Electron Microscope Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (300kV Cryo-EM, 200kV Cryo-EM, 120kV Cryo-EM); Application (Biological Science, Material Science, Nanotechnology, Others); Method (Electron Crystallography, Single Particle Analysis, Cryo-Electron Tomography, Others) and Geography

Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Sample Type (Large Biomolecule, Small molecules, Microfibers and Nanofibers, Liquid and Viscous Samples); Dispersion (Wet Dispersion, Dry Dispersion); End User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others)

Microscopy Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Optical Microscopy, Electron Microscopy, Scanning Probe Microscopy, Microscopy Accessories); Application (Clinical Pathology and Diagnostics, Neuroscience, Cell and Molecular Biology, Biomedical Engineering, Surgery, Pharmacology and Toxicology, Other Applications); End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Other End-user), and Geography

Neuromicroscopy Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Devices, Software, Services); Modality (Standalone, Portable); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics)

Atomic Force Microscopy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Atomic Force Microscopes, Probes, Software); Grade (Industrial Grade AFM, Research-Grade AFM); Application (Materials Science, Life Sciences, Semiconductor and Electronics, Academics, Others) and Geography

Acoustic Microscopy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering (Microscopes, Accessories and Software, Services); Application (Non-Destructive Testing, Failure Analysis, Product Reliability Testing/Quality Control, Others); Industry Vertical (Semiconductor, Life Science, Material Science, Nanotechnology, Others) and Geography

Automated Microscopy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Microscope Product (Inverted, Fluorescence, Electron, Scanning Probe, Optical); Applications (Nanotechnology, Medical Diagnostics, Life science monitoring, Material Science, Semiconductors); End User (Hospitals, Research Facilities, Diagnostic Clinics, Medical equipment leasing companies) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/microscope-market

Industry Research: https://www.biospace.com/employer/2309254/tip-knowledge-services-pvt-ltd-/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners