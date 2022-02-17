Microdermabrasion Devices Market Size Worth $984.7 million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microdermabrasion devices market size is expected to reach USD 984.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing cases of skin-related conditions is a major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, high demand for anti-aging treatments due to the growing geriatric population will boost the market. Increasing demand for cosmetic procedures is also anticipated to fuel market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Diamond microdermabrasion devices are expected to account for the largest markets hare as they are non-invasive, highly effective, and help increase blood flow and production of collagen in the skin.

Others application segment held the largest microdermabrasion machine market share in 2018 and is expected to lead in the future as well owing to increasing demand for skin-related procedures for various conditions and preference for non-invasive procedures.

Anti-aging is the fastest-growing application due to factors, such as growing geriatric population, demand for non-invasive procedures, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in developed economies.

Clinics and beauty centers segment is expected to lead the microdermabrasion systems market during the forecast period owing to availability of skilled professionals in these centers.

North America held a substantial market share in 2018 due to high demand for non-invasive techniques and presence of advanced medical infrastructure and a large number of dermatologists.

Read 105-page market research report, "Microdermabrasion Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Anti-aging, Acne & scars), By Type (Crystal, Diamond), By End Use (Home Use, Clinics & Beauty Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market Growth & Trends

For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons article, Americans spent nearly at least USD 16.5 billion on minimally invasive procedures and cosmetic plastic surgeries in 2018, which reflects a nearly 4% increase from 2017. Moreover, many cosmetic and plastic procedures are performed as a combination of more than one procedure, thus driving the market growth. In addition, the introduction of new products for the treatment of various skin disorders is estimated to augment the market growth in future. Some of the key companies in the global microdermabrasion equipment market are Silhouet-Tone, Dermaglow, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Skin for Life.

Microdermabrasion Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the microdermabrasion devices market on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:

Microdermabrasion Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Crystal

Diamond

Microdermabrasion Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Acne & scars

Photo damage

Anti-aging

Hyperpigmentation

Stretch marks

Others

Microdermabrasion Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Clinics & Beauty Centers

Home Use

Microdermabrasion Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Microdermabrasion Devices Market

Johnson & Johnson

Skin for Life

Altair Instruments

Dermaglow

PMD

Silhouet-Tone

Lumenis Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Envy Medical, Inc.

The HydraFacial Compan

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Anti-aging Services Market - The global anti-aging services market size is likely to reach USD 35.43 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Growing aging population along with increasing life expectancy has created a high demand for anti-aging solutions. According to 2017 data revision of the World Population Prospects, the proportion of population aged 60 and over is poised to grow by more than two times by 2050 and by more than three times by 2100, increasing from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion by 2050. Hence, the demand for management of anti-aging products is projected to grow rapidly.

The global anti-aging services market size is likely to reach by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Growing aging population along with increasing life expectancy has created a high demand for anti-aging solutions. According to 2017 data revision of the World Population Prospects, the proportion of population aged 60 and over is poised to grow by more than two times by 2050 and by more than three times by 2100, increasing from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion by 2050. Hence, the demand for management of anti-aging products is projected to grow rapidly. Scar Treatment Market - The global scar treatment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 46.3 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 10.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Scar treatment market is developing at a fast rate due to the growing awareness among people regarding aesthetics. Acne scars are one of the most common concerns. Rise in the number of road accidents also results in several marks, which many a time require surgical assistance.

- The global scar treatment market size is expected to reach a value of by 2028 registering a CAGR of 10.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Scar treatment market is developing at a fast rate due to the growing awareness among people regarding aesthetics. Acne scars are one of the most common concerns. Rise in the number of road accidents also results in several marks, which many a time require surgical assistance. Dermatology Devices Market - The global dermatology devices market size is expected to reach USD 34.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Dermatology devices are expected to have a high demand due to rising beauty consciousness, increasing cases of skin diseases, and the growing influence of social media. The incidence of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, acne, eczema, and skin lesions, is continuously rising across the globe owing to irregular lifestyles and food habits. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer arising due to overexposure to the sun. Dermatology diagnostic devices help in the early diagnosis of melanoma.

Browse through Grand View Research's more Medical Devices Industry Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.