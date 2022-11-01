Microcrystalline Cellulose Market to Reach US$ 1.68 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Growing demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients over the COVID-19 pandemic boosts growth in the global microcrystalline cellulose market

Increasing applications in personal care and cosmetics industries propel market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The players in the global microcrystalline cellulose market are gaining valuable incremental opportunities over the period of COVID-19 pandemic. This trend is further propelled by rising research and development activities in fields such as pharmaceutical, as well as healthcare. Furthermore, manufacturers are also focusing on enhancing their capacities of manufacturing coatings and water-based paints to diversify revenue streams. In addition to this, rising demand within the global microcrystalline cellulose market can also be ascribed to rising applications of microcrystalline cellulose in various personal care products, including gentle foaming enzyme powders, as well as cleansing powders. According to a recent professional intelligence survey, the global microcrystalline cellulose market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.



Growing demand for products in the global microcrystalline cellulose market from the food and beverages sector, as an additive for various products, including dairy and ice creams, meat and fish, and bakery and confectionery, is thrusting growth in the market. Furthermore, the advent of non-wood sourced microcrystalline cellulose products is also creating significant revenue grab opportunities in the market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2455

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market – Key Findings of the Report

Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Sector : The solutions offered by players and stakeholders working in the global microcrystalline cellulose market are used as active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs and excipients in the pharmaceutical sector. This trend can be ascribed to properties of the microcrystalline cellulose of high potential for dilution, as well as its ability to effectively bind other materials in the drug formulation. The products in the global microcrystalline cellulose market also help in offering precision in terms of dosage, boosts the drugs' stability, and enhances its solubility. These properties attract attention of pharmaceutical stakeholders.

: The solutions offered by players and stakeholders working in the global microcrystalline cellulose market are used as active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs and excipients in the pharmaceutical sector. This trend can be ascribed to properties of the microcrystalline cellulose of high potential for dilution, as well as its ability to effectively bind other materials in the drug formulation. The products in the global microcrystalline cellulose market also help in offering precision in terms of dosage, boosts the drugs' stability, and enhances its solubility. These properties attract attention of pharmaceutical stakeholders. Growing Trend of Using Non-Wood Microcrystalline Cellulose: Over the past few years, an emerging trend of using non-wood sourced microcrystalline cellulose products has revolutionized the global microcrystalline cellulose market. These non-wood sourced products are considered to be environmentally friendly and are more easily available. Some of these key non-wood sources include cotton linters, cotton fabric waste, coconut shells, jute, alfa fiber, rice husk, orange mesocarp, roselle fiber, Indian bamboo, ramie, biomass residue of oil palm, sorghum stalks, and soybean husks.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2455

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market – Growth Drivers

Increasing use of microcrystalline cellulose in pharmaceutical sector boosts growth of the global microcrystalline cellulose market

Rising use of microcrystalline cellulose in food and beverages sector propels market growth

Growing use of microcrystalline cellulose in paints and coatings sector bolsters growth of the market

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market – Key Players

Some of the key companies operational in the global microcrystalline cellulose market include Rayonier Advanced Materials, Avantor Inc., JRS Pharma, Huzhou City Lighu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., Chemfield Cellulose, DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DFE Pharma, Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd., Mingtai Chemical Co., Ltd., Quadra Chemicals, Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd., and RanQ. Leading players functional in the global microcrystalline cellulose market are adopting various inorganic, as well as organic strategies to capture a larger industry share. Some of these include launching new innovative products, geographical expansion, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic collaborations. These strategies are aiding key players, such as Avantor ad DuPont in enlarging their existing portfolio of products and expand their regional presence.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=2455

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Regional Growth Assessment

Europe dominated the landscape of the global microcrystalline cellulose market in 2021. Followed by Europe , other two major contributors for the expansion of the market in recent past were North America and Asia Pacific .

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Segmentation

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, by Raw Material

Wood Based

Non-wood Based

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, by End Use Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Excipient



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Food & Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery



Meat & Fish



Dairy & Ice Creams



Beverages



Others

Personal Care (including Cosmetics)

(including Cosmetics) Paints & Coatings

Others (Cement & Ceramics and Rubber)

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, by Route of Synthesis

Reactive Extrusion

Enzyme Mediated

Mechanical Grinding

Ultrasonication

Steam Explosion

Acid Hydrolysis

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia and CIS

and CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Smart Carbon Market - Smart Carbon Market to Reach US$ 12.0 Bn by 2031

Welding Products Market - Welding Products Market to Register CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031

Bio-based Flavors and Fragrances Market - Bio-based Flavors and Fragrances Market to Register CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031

Crack Proof Paint Market - Crack Proof Paint Market to Register CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031

Gel Staining Market - Gel Staining Market to Register CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031

Ceramic Tiles Market - Ceramic Tiles Market to Register CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031

Petrochemicals Market - Petrochemicals Market to Register CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 203

Copper Pipes & Tubes Market - Copper Pipes & Tubes Market to Register CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research