Microbiological Testing of Water Market to Reach USD 2.03 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

- Microbiological Testing of Water Market Size – USD 1.19 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Microbiological Testing of Water Industry Trends – Stringent regulations for the industrial waste disposal

- Rising water usage in pharmaceutical industry, growing food industry, rising incidences of water borne disease, increased technological adaptation and increasing contamination in reservoirs and other water sources are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Microbiological Testing of Water Market during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Microbiological Testing of Water Market was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The Microbiological testing of water involves biological, biochemical or chemical methods for detecting and identifying the microorganisms present in it. The process of testing includes sampling, filtration, culturing and incubation processes to give the final results. The processes also help in enumerating the number of contaminants in a given sample of water.

These tests are mainly being used for the testing of drinking water and industrial water, and are being utilized the most by the pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and food industry. Rising water borne disease such as typhoid, dysentery, cholera is playing the major role in the market growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO) approximately 11 to 20 million of individual across the globe are suffering from typhoid every year and is expected to rise in future year which in result will boost the market growth. Around 1.7 billion of world population do not have access to drinkable water this need gap of the market is expected to be one of the key opportunity for the market in forecasted period.

The rising health awareness and supportive efforts by the government for ensuring water safety both for consumption and industrial purposes has given a boost to the market over the last few years. Moreover, the increasing contamination of water on account of rising urban waste and climatic changes is a serious cause of concern which has increased the water testing requirements over the years.

North America is the largest regional market for the microbiological testing of water and is expected to expand at a steady pace due to the stringent food norms and strict legislations for the industrial usage of water.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Various market players are engaged in the launch of user friendly technology. For instance, Water-Glo from Promega Corporation can identify microbial presence in the water sample in couple of minutes.

By pathogen type, the number of tests for Salmonella dominated the microbiological testing of water market in the base year 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.9%. Rise in the several incidences of well and reservoir contaminations with the bacteria from infected humans and animals.

The number of tests for Coliform (E. Coli) are also growing at a fast rate. The pathogen is an indicator of water quality and is the main determinant of the potability of water. It indicates the presence of many disease-causing organisms in the sample such as traveler's disease, urinary tract infection.

By type, the instruments segment held the largest share in the global microbiological testing of water market. These testing instruments are convenient for use and have seen a lot of improvement owing to research in the field.

The test kits and reagents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Outbreak of epidemiological disease results into increasing demand of blood or other physiological fluid tests, that consequently increases the market demand for test kits and reagents used for microbial testing of water.

By industry, the pharmaceutical & bio-pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in the microbiological testing of water market followed by clinical and food industries. Since water is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry both as a raw material and the most favorable vehicle for the formulation of product, microbiological testing of water is witnessing a high growth in the respective industry.

The food testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness about food health is boosting market growth.

By water type, the industrial water segment dominated in the global microbiological testing of water market. This is because the scope of water usage is used in the industrial sector, with presence of proper legislation to support such testing.

By region, North America held the largest share in the global microbiological testing of water market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.7%. Strong research facilities and presence of some major companies in the field is boosting the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific segment is expected to register the highest CAGR 7.7% during the forecast period. Rising favorable government initiatives and growing industrialization in emerging countries such as India , China , and developments in food industry are vital factors expected to drive the market growth tremendously.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Microbiological Testing of Water Market on the basis of pathogen type, water type, type, industry, and region:

Pathogen Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Legionella

Coliform

Salmonella

Vibrio

Clostridium

Others

Water Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Drinking and Bottled Water

Industrial Water

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Test Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pharma & Bio-Pharma

Clinical

Food

Energy

Chemical & Material

Environmental

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil

