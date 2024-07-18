Microbial Control Chemical Market to Reach $8.34 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Microbial Control Chemical Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Method (Sterilization, Disinfection, Antisepsis), Type (Phenolics, Halogens, Aldehyde, Alcohol), End-use Industry (Water Treatment, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the microbial control chemical market is projected to reach $8.34 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of this market is driven by the growth in the food processing industry, rising concerns regarding food safety, the growing need for water treatment, and stringent regulations regarding hygiene & product safety in various industries. However, the regulatory complexities regarding the use of microbial control chemicals and the emergence of microbial resistance to these chemicals restrain the growth of this market.

Moreover, growing awareness about the importance of hygiene & cleanliness and the technological advancements in microbial control chemicals are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the environmental concerns associated with the use of these chemicals pose a major challenge for the players operating in this market.

Key Players:

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players over the past few years (2021–2024). The microbial control chemical market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. The key players operating in the microbial control chemical market are Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), LANXESS AG (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Ecolab Inc. (U.S.), Thor GmbH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Stepan Company (U.S.), and Albemarle Corporation (U.S.).

The Microbial Control Chemical market is segmented by method (sterilization, disinfection, and antisepsis), type (phenolics, halogens, oxidizing agents, aldehyde, alcohol, heavy metal, and other microbial control chemicals), end-use industry (water treatment, healthcare, personal care, food & beverages, wood preservation, oil & gas, and other end-use industries), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Key Findings in the Microbial Control Chemical Market Study:

Among the methods covered in this report, the disinfection segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031. This segment's growth is driven by the expanding applications of various microbial control chemicals, such as aldehydes, oxidizing agents, halogens, alcohols, and phenolics. These chemicals find extensive use in key industries, including healthcare, water treatment, and food & beverage. Effective disinfection plays a critical role in preventing the transmission of infectious diseases and ensuring hygienic environments. Moreover, rising awareness about hygiene, advancements in disinfection technologies, and the introduction of eco-friendly disinfection solutions are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Among the types covered in this report, in 2024, the phenolics segment is expected to account for the largest share of 36.0% of the microbial control chemical market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to concerns over microbial contamination, increasing demand for effective disinfection solutions, and the effectiveness of phenolics in eliminating a broad range of microorganisms, coupled with their prolonged residual efficacy. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of phenolics in the healthcare and food processing sectors contributes to the significant market share of this segment.

Among the end-use industries covered in this report, in 2024, the water treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the microbial control chemical market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to rapid population growth & urbanization, stringent water treatment & environmental regulations, declining freshwater resources, and rising incidence of waterborne diseases.

Based on geography, the microbial control chemical market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The growth of this regional market is driven by rapid industrialization, stringent regulatory standards across industries like healthcare & food processing, rising concerns over emerging infectious diseases, and ongoing technological advancements aimed at improving the efficacy and sustainability of these chemicals.

Scope of the Report:

Microbial Control Chemical Market Assessment—by Method

Sterilization

Disinfection

Antisepsis

Microbial Control Chemical Market Assessment—by Type

Phenolics

Halogens

Oxidizing Agents

Aldehyde

Alcohol

Heavy Metal

Other Microbial Control Chemicals

Microbial Control Chemical Market Assessment—by End-use Industry

Water Treatment

Healthcare

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Wood Preservation

Oil & Gas

Other End-use Industries

Microbial Control Chemical Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Spain France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

