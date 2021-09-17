Micro-Mobility Market Expected to be Worth $255 Billion By 2027

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The micro-mobility market is witnessing continually rising revenues. The market growth majorly attributes to the wide uptake of these small, lightweight vehicles, including bicycles, e-bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards, shared bicycles, and electric pedal-assisted bicycles. Rising electric vehicle infrastructure development activities as a part of smart city projects increase the market demand. With the rapidly evolving electric vehicles (EVs) market and growing sales of EVs worldwide, the market would witness significant growth in the recent future. The micro-mobility market is estimated to witness significant strategic approaches, such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technology integration. Leading market players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans. According to a report from Market Research Future, the market is projected to be worth USD 255.41 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.62% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027), The market was valued at USD 35.1 billion in 2020. The report said: "The onset of Coronavirus impacted the micro-mobility industry positively. On one side, lockdown mandates disrupted the supply chain, and manufacturers faced various problems such as obtaining raw materials & components, attracting workers from quarantines required for the production, and delivering end products to the markets. On the other hand, following the onset of the pandemic, many cities are seen adapting their infrastructure rapidly to provide more space for e-bikes and e-scooters. People are increasingly finding e-scooters as a good choice for a slightly longer journey. By switching to an e-scooter, people can help cities keep harmful emissions from vehicles and achieve better air quality for the people." Active Companies in the markets today include Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB), Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH).

Market Research Future continued: "Besides, the rising demand for e-micro mobility solutions to deliver healthcare products to fight against the pandemic and the uptake of electric vehicles in the logistic industry offered significant opportunities. Resultantly, the micro-mobility market rapidly returned to normal, witnessing the steadily increasing demand. The micro-mobility market demand is anticipated to pick up further following the uplift of the lockdown in many countries. The Asia Pacific region leads the global micro-mobility market, witnessing a significant rise. The region has some of the most urban and highly populated countries, such as China and India, which influence the market demand. Besides, factors such as raw material advantage and the availability of cost-competitive workforces in the region act as major driving forces behind the market growth. "

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) BREAKING NEWS: Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B Championship - Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) , a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the Company's new streaming entertainment service and exclusive distributor of the Serie BKT media rights worldwide, and FOX Networks Group to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean. This revolutionary partnership marks Helbiz Media's arrival in North America and is the first time the entire Serie B championship will be available to view in this region.

Helbiz Media will provide FOX with exclusive audiovisual rights to broadcast the top Serie B matches and game highlights live on the FOX Sports family of networks. FOX will broadcast three Serie B games per week in HD with English language commentary, and Helbiz Live will feature commentary in Italian for all Italians living in America. The partnership is confirmed for the next three seasons including 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024.

This agreement also serves as a milestone for Serie B, following the addition of other newly confirmed broadcast markets including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Balkans, Greece, Spain, Latin America, Indonesia, Romania and Israel. Broadcasting across these regions will provide the Serie BKT with continued growth, ultimately turning the championship into an international soccer attraction.

As the first US shared micro-mobility company to publicly list on Nasdaq, Helbiz continues its expansion into new markets, while accelerating the development of adjacent service categories, such as live streaming services, designed to offer different degrees of subscriptions, allowing users to select their preferred level of content. This agreement between Helbiz Media and FOX advances the Company's international development strategy, presenting an opportunity for immediate growth within the American market.

"This season has marked an enormous international growth of Serie B following the recent broadcast agreements announced in several countries on three continents," said Mauro Balata, President of Lega Serie B . " Fox and the North American market was the missing piece. It was an ambitious goal of ours, only a dream until a few months ago and we are honored to have achieved it. It gives us great satisfaction to be able to reach our Italian fans who are in the United States. We thank the many credible investors who operate in this market that are betting on our championship."

"We are honored to partner with FOX," said Matteo Mammì, CEO of HELBIZ MEDIA . "The Serie B Championship could not find a better place to be broadcasted throughout North America. This partnership represents a huge step in terms of coverage, potential reach and editorial treatment for Serie B and expands the international presence of Helbiz Live. It also clearly demonstrates the growing interest in the Serie B Championship worldwide. With FOX and Helbiz Media broadcasting throughout the USA and the Caribbean, Serie B will receive great exposure in America." CONTINUED… Read this full release for Helbiz at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-hlbz/

Other recent developments in the markets of note include:

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) - The price of Uber rides has spiked as the taxi-hailing app struggles to match soaring demand with a supply of drivers. Data from market research company Edison found that the average cost of a journey had risen by a third since April, from £9 to around £12. Rival operator Bolt has also had higher fares. Uber said the number of drivers on its app had recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but that it was experiencing unprecedented demand as cities reopen.

Public transport usage remains 17pc below pre-pandemic usage, according to Google data, while in London, Uber's biggest market, it is 30pc below. Under the app's "dynamic pricing", the price of rides is adjusted based on demand from passengers and the supply of drivers, a model it says encourages more drivers at peak times and manages supply. Uber has said it plans to increase the number of drivers on the app from 70,000 to around 90,000 by the end of the year.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB) Grubhub, the leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform on college campuses, and Yandex Self-Driving Group (SDG), a leading autonomous vehicles developer inside Yandex, one of Europe's largest internet companies, will roll out delivery via Yandex's robots at its first college campus — The Ohio State University (OSU).

More than 60,000 hungry Buckeyes will be able to order their favorite foods from on-campus dining locations via the Grubhub app and have them delivered by one of 50 Yandex robots operating at the OSU campus in a fast and cost-effective way. The rovers operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.seven days a week. Students can request robots to deliver food to every residence hall on campus as well as Thompson Library and Bricker Hall.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) recently announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. "We had a great quarter. We beat our outlook across every metric and we have growing momentum," said Logan Green, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lyft. "Since our inception, we've worked hard to defy the odds with a deep belief in our mission. We've consistently innovated and made big bets and this is just the beginning. We want to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation and we will continue working to deliver on this goal."

"Q2 was truly exceptional. We grew Active Riders by more than 3.6 million from the prior quarter, generated 125% year-over-year revenue growth and achieved Adjusted EBITDA profitability. At the same time, drivers shared in this outperformance with record hourly earnings," said Brian Roberts, chief financial officer of Lyft. "And in July driver earnings remained strong as demand for our platform continued to grow despite increases in reported COVID case counts."

International fast-food brand Jollibee, known for its Jolly Crispy Chicken and other signature comfort foods, and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), a leading last-mile logistics platform, will debut a new mobile kitchen in Hamilton, Ontario on Thursday, September 2. Created through an exclusive partnership between the two companies, the reimagined, movable restaurant concept will be located at the southwest corner of the CF Lime Ridge Mall. Hamiltonians can enjoy their favourite Jollibee dishes exclusively through online ordering - either by ordering for pickup or delivery through DoorDash (doordash.com or the DoorDash app) or Jollibee's online channels (jollibeefoods.com or the new Jollibee app).

Going a step beyond the traditional ghost or commissary kitchen, the 15-meter traveling kitchen will allow the Jollibee brand to expand its presence in both existing and new markets without the traditional overhead costs of opening a brick-and-mortar store.

