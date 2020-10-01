Michael Kors Celebrates The Spirit Of Community With New Employee-Led Campaign

Leaning into the renewed sense of connection and spirit of community inspired by the global pandemic, Kors looked closer to home to cast the talent for his latest Watch Hunger Stop campaign, the brand's long-running philanthropic initiative in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). Renowned for starring a long list of celebrity ambassadors including Kate Hudson, Halle Berry and Lupita Nyong'o, this year's campaign instead focuses on Michael Kors employees from across all levels of the organization, individuals who volunteered to further support the cause by stepping in front of the camera.

The resulting imagery, shot by Menelik Puryear against brilliantly colored backgrounds and accented with still photos of fruit and vegetables, is an exuberant, heartfelt expression of collaboration and commitment by Team Kors. The staffers are pictured wearing the special-edition Watch Hunger Stop 2020 designs: a white, 100% organic cotton LOVE T-shirt, $40; and a blue denim tote, $58, made with 25% Repreve® recycled polyester. Both are adorned with a specially designed red love heart patch. All profits from the sale of the tee and tote go to WFP.*

"The idea behind Watch Hunger Stop has always been to connect communities—to share and focus our resources, our voices and our attention to solve the problem of hunger. Now, in the face of this global pandemic, we see just how interconnected we all are, and this reinforced my belief that we all want to do good and make a difference in the world," says Kors. "Casting and photographing our employees for this campaign was very special. People talked about their pride in working on Watch Hunger Stop over the years, and their eagerness to help those in need."

Engagement is crucial in the march toward Zero Hunger, and this year's Watch Hunger Stop campaign includes innovative and inviting social media initiatives. A special Instagram camera effect (also known as a "filter") called "Share Your Heart," allows each user to join the community and spread the love. Each post using the "Share Your Heart" filter triggers a donation of 50 meals to WFP.* The filter can be found on the @michaelkors Instagram profile in the filters tab. The brand also continues to encourage people to "Wear It and Share It". Each selfie, video or "Reels" post to a public Instagram account with the LOVE t-shirt or tote and the hashtag #WatchHungerStop, will result in a donation of 50 meals to WFP.*

Now in its eighth year, Michael Kors' Watch Hunger Stop campaign is focused specifically on helping WFP provide much-needed school meals to children in food-insecure regions of the world. It's exciting to announce that this year, Watch Hunger Stop reached the major milestone of delivering 20 million school meals through WFP's school meals program—an achievement made possible by the extraordinary support and generosity of friends all over the world. The brand looks forward with pride and optimism to achieving WFP's goal of Zero Hunger.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

The LOVE T-shirt and tote will be available online and in select Michael Kors Lifestyle stores globally from the 1st of October, 2020. Michael Kors will donate all profits from every LOVE T-shirt and tote sold through official Michael Kors channels to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)* to support children in need. Throughout the month of October, Michael Kors customers can make a donation to WFP at select Michael Kors stores around the globe. Just $5 feeds a child in school for one month. Or go to WatchHungerStop.com and follow the on-screen link to donate to WFP directly (select countries only).

*PROGRAM DETAILS: For each Watch Hunger Stop LOVE T-shirt or tote purchased from a Michael Kors retail store or official Michael Kors website, Michael Kors will donate 100% of profits (equivalent to the average value of 100 meals or US $25) to WFP. For each Watch Hunger Stop LOVE T-shirt or tote selfie posted to an Instagram public account tagged with #WatchHungerStop, Michael Kors will donate 50 meals (equivalent to US $12.50) to WFP. For each selfie posted to an Instagram account using the "Share Your Heart" filter, Michael Kors will donate 50 meals (equivalent to US $12.50) to WFP. Michael Kors will donate up to two million meals to WFP through 9/30/2021. All funds raised will be donated to WFP USA, a 501(c)(3) US charity that supports the programs of WFP. WFP does not endorse any product or service.

About Watch Hunger Stop

Watch Hunger Stop, established in 2013, raises funds and awareness to help achieve a world with Zero Hunger. The brand's partner in the effort is the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and funds go to support WFP's school meals program. In 2015, Michael Kors was named a WFP Goodwill Ambassador; in 2016, he was awarded the McGovern-Dole Leadership Award by WFP USA for his dedicated efforts to highlight and alleviate the crisis of hunger.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omni-channel experience.

About the World Food Programme

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the operations and business environment of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company"), the global fashion luxury group behind Michael Kors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that the Company has made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements.

