Mibro Partners with HERE Technologies to Enhance Safety Features in Kids Smartwatches

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mibro, an international smartwatch brand of ZhenShi Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, is proud to announce its collaboration with HERE Technologies to enhance the safety and security features of their Mibro kids watch phones. This collaboration underscores Mibro's commitment to prioritizing the safety and connectivity of children while providing parents with peace of mind.

On the left is the Mibro Kids Watch Phone Z3, and on the right is the Mibro Kids App displaying the kid's location.

The children's smartwatch market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the rising adoption of wearable technology and heightened concerns for child safety. The upcoming Mibro kids watch phone in EMEA and Southeast Asia features a 7-system positioning capability that accurately tracks children's locations and provides real-time views of their journeys, reaffirming Mibro's commitment to kid safety.

This positioning feature is powered by HERE Location Services, where Mibro uses the HERE Network Positioning application programming interface (API) to obtain the watch's geo-location. The HERE Reverse Geocoder API translates these locations into precise addresses, which are sent to parents via the Mibro Kids mobile app. Parents can access their children's real-time location and historical data for up to 90 days, even in areas with limited traditional GPS signals

The Mibro Kids mobile app also leverages HERE SDK Explore for fast and smooth map interactions, allowing parents to ensure children's safety with ease and confidence with their phones.

Ian Ying, Vice Presient of Zhenshi Information Technology Company said, "At Mibro, ensuring the safety and connectivity of children is our top priority. Integrating HERE location services into Mibro kids watch phones perfectly complements Mibro's mission to offer high-quality smart wearable products globally."

Sammie Xi, Director and Head of Business for Greater China at HERE Technologies said, "We are excited to partner with Mibro to enhance the safety and user experience of their kids watch phones. We're dedicated to supporting Mibro with location intelligence as they introduce newer smartwatch models for the international audience."

About Mibro

Mibro is a renowned brand of Zhenshi Technology, which is invested by Xiaomi and Nokia and is one of Xiaomi's main ecological chain members. With over 200 top R&D engineers focused on the most advanced technology development on smart wearable devices, Zhenshi is proudly serving over 30 million customers across more than 170 countries worldwide. Besides, Zhenshi's strict product quality control system ensures every product meets high-quality standards. Learn more about Mibro at mibrofit.com.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, HERE's location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services, and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483707/Mibro_______HERE.jpg