Company announces $10,000,000 Equity Offering and first of its kind Metaverse Portal

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fun Wine Company announces today that it is commencing a common share offering to finance global expansion of its unique and refreshingly delicious, flavored, 5.5% ABV, sparkling wine cocktails. In the past year, the company raised $10,000,000 in private placements of equity and convertible notes with private equity investors. Now, the company is raising an additional $10,000,000 with 2,500,000 common shares at $4.00 a share, in parallel offerings: One in the US, strictly to accredited investors; the other strictly overseas, to non-US investors. To invest, visit https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/fun-wine.

MIAMI’S FUN WINE COMPANY AND CHRISTINA AGUILERA ANNOUNCE EXPANSION PLANS WITHIN FIRST MONTHS OF BUBBLY LAUNCH

On the marketing front, newly appointed Chief Culture Officer Christina Aguilera confirms that the company is working with an innovative technology platform to create a Fun Wine Metaverse with online and offline components. The highly interactive virtual world will provide Fun Wine aficionados a 3-D experience that will enhance the brand's presence in a way that's entertaining and uniquely engaging. The company expects to introduce the Fun Wine Metaverse this fall. "This is one of the most exciting marketing concepts I have seen in my career," said Joe Peleg, Founder & CEO of Fun Wine. "The possibilities are endless! We look forward to working with the best-in-class leaders to create an amazing experience for our followers." Aguilera is also working alongside the company's Founder & CEO, Joe Peleg, to help Fun Wine with marketing activities in the US, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

About Fun Wine

Fun Wine® is a Miami born, flavor first and gluten free wine cocktail that packs a punch with only 5.5% alcohol and 59 calories per 5 oz pour. The all-natural, tantalizing flavors are sweetened with zero calorie Monk Fruit Juice, the first ever in wine. Our Hard Bubbly Collection® includes Strawberry Rose Moscato, Peach Passion Moscato, Coconut Pineapple Chardonnay, and Sangria. The one-of-a-kind coffee flavored wine cocktails - Expresso Cabernet™️ and Cappuccino Chardonnay™️, make up the Café Graffiti Collection®. Fun Wine is sold in 750 ml glass and unique 330 ml aluminum bottles at select locations across the globe or online at http://shop.funwine.com. Stay up to date with the latest news and social content by following the conversation at Funwine.com or @funwineofficial

