Miami International Holdings Announces Timeline for Migration of Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat Trading to New MIAX Futures Onyx Platform

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced it will migrate Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat (Minneapolis HRSW) futures to its MIAX Futures™ Onyx platform in Q2 2025. Minneapolis HRSW futures will continue to be available for trading on CME Globex® until the launch of MIAX Futures Onyx.

"MIAX Futures (formally Minneapolis Grain Exchange) has strong, collaborative relationships with key Minneapolis HRSW market participants dating back over a century," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "The launch of MIAX Futures Onyx represents MIH's commitment to supporting the agricultural industry with continued investments in programs to promote liquidity, offer competitive fee schedules and develop industry-leading technology."

The launch of MIAX Futures Onyx aligns with the strategy to build and operate all MIH's markets on proprietary technology and will significantly expand the range of products and clearing services offered to customers. MIH is in the final phase of modernizing the MIAX Futures clearing infrastructure with new risk management capabilities, including back testing, stress testing, and support for real-time variation calculations. The launch of MIAX Futures Onyx will complete the modernization of the entire MIAX Futures trading and clearing infrastructure.

Mr. Gallagher added, "Industry feedback was critical in the design and development of MIAX Futures Onyx and we believe the new trading platform will provide the industry with a new standard for fast, reliable, and innovative capabilities when it launches later this year."

Please visit the MIAX Futures Onyx Information Hub to access technical resources, connectivity guides and additional information on connectivity to the MIAX Futures Firm Test Bed Environment. Certain aspects of the migration of Minneapolis HRSW futures to MIAX Futures Onyx, including timelines, are subject to regulatory filings with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX FuturesTM), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdxTM), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

