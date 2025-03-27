M&G's Nearly 20-Year Boao Alliance: Chinese Stationery Reaches New Level

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme of "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future", the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 was held in Hainan, China on March 27th. Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc. (M&G, stock symbol 603899) has served as the forum's official stationery supplier since 2005. As part of this partnership, M&G offers top-quality office supplies and sustainable stationery products for the forum.

In response to the call for low-carbon transformation, M&G prepared eco-friendly stationery kits for the attendees. The barrel of the gel pen was made of polylactic acid (PLA), fermented from corn and other starch-containing biomass. The cover of the booklet was crafted from high-quality oak bark, polished and painted through a meticulous manufacturing process. The paper used was certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

M&G is one of the largest stationery manufacturers in the world. It is a leader in the Chinese market, providing value through innovative products, high-quality services and a creative cultural lifestyle. The company specializes in providing comprehensive solutions and is committed to its purpose: "make study and work more joyful & effective".

M&G boasts an extensive retail network of nearly 70,000 outlets across China, launches thousands of new products every year, and exports to over 100 foreign markets, winning the hearts of young consumers worldwide.

Serving as the official stationery supplier for the Boao Forum for Asia for more than a decade, M&G has earned a reputation for exceptional product quality and gained global recognition as the leading stationery brand from China.

Pursuing its vision of "Writing a Greener Future," M&G has proactively engaged in sustainable development initiatives. In 2021, M&G took the lead in China's stationery industry by launching its sustainable development strategy. M&G has proactively carried out work under the four strategic pillars of "sustainable products," "response to climate change," "sustainable supply chain," and "empowering employees and communities," achieving beneficial results, and taking a solid step toward "writing a sustainable business future."

Additionally, its MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded for two consecutive years to its current "A" level.

M&G continues to win the affection of users worldwide with its high-quality, exquisite, and textured stationery products. For instance, Tsutaya Books in Japan announced a strategic cooperation with M&G in March 2025. This collaboration introduces M&G to nearly 120 TSUTAYA locations across Japan, marking the first time a Chinese stationery brand with a comprehensive product range has been featured in Japan's premier cultural and creative retail chain.

Chinese brands, shared with the world. M&G is committed to being consumer-oriented, taking responsibility to compassionately create quality stationery, introducing more and better products and services, spreading the potential of rapid, high-quality development of China's stationery brands to the world, and realizing the vision of becoming a "World-Class M&G".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651545/image_1.jpg