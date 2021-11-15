MGI Showcases Latest Laboratory Automation Products at MEDICA 2021

MESSE DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a global life science leader and innovator, showcases a selection of its latest laboratory automation technologies for sample transfer, sample extraction, and library preparation at MEDICA 2021, which takes place between November 15-18 at the Messe Düsseldorf in Germany.

As countries in Europe learn to co-exist with the COVID-19 pandemic, rapid sample testing is paramount for laboratories across the region. Automation systems on display at the event include the MGISP-960, MGISP-NE384, MGISTP-7000 and MGISTP-3000— all of which can be harnessed in the fight against the pandemic. MGI will also host daily previews of these automation systems at its booth in Hall 1, Booth 1A 23.

MGI's world-first high-throughput automated sample transfer processing system

MGISTP-7000 is a high-throughput automated sample transfer processing system that was specially designed for nucleic acid detection in the COVID-19 pandemic. The system integrates tube decapping, tube recapping, barcode identification, automated liquid transfer and negative pressure protection. With just a single click, the MGISTP-7000 can load original samples with caps and transfer up to 192 potential contagious samples from airtight sample tubes or plain tubes to 96-well microplates, with zero human contact during the process in 40 minutes.

This first-of-its-kind automation system has already received CE marking and been rolled out in laboratories in Europe such as BIOR, one of Latvia's leading COVID-19 testing labs. With the MGISTP-7000, BIOR estimates it reduced the cost of one saliva test from €38 to €25.

Deliver high reliability and reporting with automated sample transfer processing

MGISTP-3000 is the benchtop version of the STP7000, offering automated sample transfer processing with tube decapping, tube recapping, barcode identification, automated liquid transfer and negative pressure protection for up to 96 samples. This compact desktop system is capable of processing 1,000 to 10,000 samples per day with just one click.

Improved testing capacity with MGI's automated nucleic acid extractor

MGISP-NE384 is a high-throughput automated nucleic acid extractor that adopts magnetic rod technology. Together with a nucleic acid extraction kit, MGISP-NE384 is able to extract and purify nucleic acid from 96/192/288/384 samples. HEPA filtration system and UV lamp ensure a safe working environment for nucleic acid extraction and lab technicians.

MGISP-NE384 is particularly beneficial for labs looking to improve daily testing capacity for COVID-19. One single unit can process 10,000 samples per day, and the daily testing capacity of 10 units can reach up to 1 million if 10 samples are mixed in one tube.

MGISP-960, a flexible, fully automated sample preparation system

MGISP-960 is a highly efficient, widely used automated sample preparation system equipped with comprehensive functions, economic and efficient operation and comprehensive protection in a truly open platform. A flexible, fully automated workstation with 96-channel pipette, which can be used for COVID sample extraction and PCR set-up. MGISP-960 has also validated plenty of library kits including WES, WGS, RNA and more. Meanwhile, the device's fully automatic operation design can realize unmanned processes and be customized according to the user's specific needs.

MGI's automated large-scale platforms for COVID-19 testing

MGI has already combined the MGISP-960, MGISP-NE384 and MGISTP-7000 in a single automated, integrated container laboratory that significantly improves testing capacity for large-scale COVID-19 nucleic acid testing. The container is an integrated platform that automates the management of the entire testing process, from barcode identification to sample dispatch, nucleic acid extraction, fluorescence quantitative PCR testing, and report distribution.

A game-changing system, MGI's container laboratory has already been embraced by companies across Europe, such as Medical/Doktor.se, a private clinical group in Sweden that used the laboratory at the International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden.

As a responsible global corporate citizen, MGI's automation systems have been playing an instrumental role in the global combat against COVID-19 and have been supporting the pandemic responses in more than 50 countries to date, including Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Serbia, and Australia, contributing to safeguarding the global community.

