MGI Partners with ALACRiS Theranostics to Open New Customer Experience Center in Germany

BERLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced the launch of its new Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Berlin, Germany. The CEC is located at ALACRiS Theranostics GmbH (ALACRiS)'s facility. ALACRiS Theranostics combines MGI's strong technology platforms with unique clinical solutions in precision oncology to increase value for its local customers and partners.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with ALACRiS Theranostics, a leading precision network in oncology, to implement MGI's automation and sequencing platforms on a national level in Germany," said Duncan Yu, President at MGI. "MGI strives to facilitate precision medicine for all through our products on multiple cancer indications, including bladder, colorectal and stomach, within a growing network of local clinical centers."

Co-founded in 2008 by one of the pioneers of genomic research, Professor Dr. Hans Lehrach, ALACRiS Theranostics aims to translate research innovations into direct benefits for patients and society, enabling novel approaches in precision medicine. Equipped with MGI's DNBSEQ-G400 sequencers*, MGISP-960 automation system and more, the new site will be operated by ALACRiS for its work with local German and Benelux hospitals such as Helios Universitätsklinikum Wuppertal, while also serving as a facility for MGI to conduct product testing and demonstration, trainings and experiments, as well as customer visits.

In addition, MGI's technology will support ALACRiS' comprehensive molecular tumor analysis (CMTA), providing benchmark data and an end-to-end workflow for clinical and research use. Wet lab protocols will be developed, distributed, and harmonized to maximize availability, quality, and precision of processes, thereby facilitating an individualized approach to cancer therapy.

"MGI's automation and sequencing platforms offer great value fitting for the needs of ALACRiS' molecular oncology and precision medicine services," said Dr. Marie-Laure Yaspo, Founder & Chief Scientific Officer at ALACRiS Theranostics. "We are delighted to serve as a regional customer experience center for MGI's customers and partners and look forward to fostering an innovation platform for research and translational projects."

"Through the application of ALACRiS' best-in-class clinical solutions based on MGI's technology and the establishment of an open network of leading stakeholders across the ecosystem, MGI will support ALACRiS's implementation and execution of CMTA that start from Germany and gradually extend to partner labs internationally, while allowing expanded access to MGI's state-of-the-art tools" said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers**, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing**, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

*This sequencer is only available in selected countries, and its software has been specially configured to be used in conjunction with MGI's HotMPS sequencing reagents exclusively.

**Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Hong Kong SAR, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria and Romania. No purchase orders for StandardMPS products will be accepted in the USA until after January 1, 2023.

