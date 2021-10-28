Mexico's Stock Market BIVA data will be directly available to US and Canada investors after deal with trading infrastructure provider Options

MEXICO CITY and NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico's Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) has inked a deal with Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure and connectivity to capital markets, to start offering direct market data and market access to investors and market makers in the US and Canada.

As of this week, BIVA market data will be accessible for firms directly through Options' New York data centers.

BIVA is Latin America's fastest-growing stock exchange, and starting from October 26th, its market real-time information will be available via Options' Global Point of Presence (GPoP).

The agreement is to be announced today at a launch event in Mexico City's BIVA Auditorium.

Options' GPoP services allow financial firms to cross-connect directly to away markets in local proximity data centers, saving them time and expense otherwise required to procure dedicated circuits or WAN connectivity. As a result, multiple funds have already signed up to avail of direct BIVA market data and connectivity.

"Launching direct access in US markets has been a key milestone on our growth roadmap for several years. Options have been a great partner in enabling that connectivity and helping ensure easy, direct access to BIVA for all North American trading firms", María Ariza, CEO of BIVA, explained today.

Since its foundation, in 2018, BIVA is aiming to become Latin America's port-of-call for issuers wanting to access investment capital in North America.

It is currently the most technologically active stock market in the region.

With a clear mission to modernize Mexico's market environment by providing a mix of cutting-edge technology and real-time information to issuers and investors alike, BIVA's operations are powered by Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) technology and backed by an alliance with FT Russell.

Since its foundation in 2018, BIVA has helped Mexican companies to finance themselves with more than $13.4 billions. In 2021 alone, despite the pandemic, more than 60 companies issued through BIVA more than $2.8 billions in short and long-term debt.

In 2020, BIVA increased its share in the country's securities market by 16%, breaking three years without any IPO in Mexico when the energy company COX Energy America (COXAII:MM) began trading in July that year. In 2021, BCIE issued a Thematic Bond (COVID-19) debt of $250 millions.

Founded in 1993, Options Technology is a leading provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

The company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options SVP Micah Kroeze stated, "BIVA are a welcome partner in our ever-growing capital markets ecosystem and working with the team to help accomplish their expansion objectives has been an absolute pleasure. BIVA's GPoP infrastructure in Secaucus provides direct local connectivity and market data into the biggest equities trading hub in North America, and we are thrilled that several prominent funds have already signed up for direct BIVA access."

Options clients include leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. It serves the industry through offices in eight key markets; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand.

