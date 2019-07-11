Mexican Company Adopts MiX Solution to Manage Recycling Vehicles

BOCA RATON, Florida, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT, JSE: MIX) a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that an industry-leading Mexican-based recycling company will be using MiX's solutions to manage its fleet.

The company is seeking to enable a culture of safe and socially-responsible drivers through adopting MiX Telematics' premium fleet management solution, including in-cab video and driver coaching. The initial deployment will be for 95 heavy commercial vehicles.

The announcement follows on from the news last month of MiX Telematics' expansion into Mexico through the establishment of a direct presence, a move which gives MiX the ability to work more closely with its channel partner and customers whilst taking advantage of the substantial market opportunity in the region.

"Following a thorough needs analysis, this organization with a 35-year legacy in the industry, realized the potential for strong returns by adopting our solutions. We trust that the relationship will be successful and grow from here," says MiX Telematics Chief Operating Officer, Charles Tasker.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 750,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Mexico, as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

