MEXC Ventures Invests in Triv, Indonesia’s Leading Crypto Exchange, at $200 Million Valuation to Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC Ventures , the investment arm of global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, has announced a strategic investment in Triv, one of Indonesia's most established and prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, which currently holds a valuation of US$200 million. Established in 2015, Triv has maintained a solid reputation in Southeast Asia for over a decade and is widely recognized for its comprehensive compliance, innovation, and strong user trust. This investment goes in line with the global MEXC strategy to support and develop innovative projects in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors and its aim to capitalize on Southeast Asia's rapidly growing digital asset market.

Triv stands out not only as a market leader but also as a trusted, licensed, and fully regulated exchange. Holding a comprehensive suite of licenses, Triv is officially authorized to operate crypto spot, staking, and futures services fully supervised by both the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the Indonesia's Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI). This dual compliance reflects Triv's strong commitment to regulation, user protection, and transparency. For over 10 years, Triv has maintained a flawless track record with a consistent focus on resilience and user trust across all market conditions.

Established in 2015, Triv is one of the oldest and largest crypto exchanges in Indonesia. Serving more than 3 million registered users and offering over 1,000+ crypto assets, Triv provides one of the most diverse and accessible digital trading platforms in the region. Its robust infrastructure supports not only mainstream assets like BTC and ETH, but also USDT pairs, memecoins, and even access to U.S. stock market products—an offering that has helped Indonesian investors diversify their portfolios with ease.

Another key feature that sets Triv apart from other Indonesian crypto platforms is Triv holds comprehensive licenses covering crypto spot trading, staking, and futures. This makes Triv the most fully licensed and comprehensive crypto exchange in the region.

Gabriel Rey, CEO and Founder of Triv, stated: "We are pleased to welcome the MEXC Group into the Triv Group. This partnership will enable us to expand our coin offerings, enhance liquidity, and introduce more innovative products for both new and existing users. It also strengthens our commitment to keeping CryptoWave Media (part of Triv Group) as the no.1 crypto media platform in Indonesia."

With investment in Triv, MEXC is expecting a substantial user base expansion, as the crypto adoption in Southeast Asia is advancing by leaps and bounds. "As part of MEXC Ventures' strategic focus on Southeast Asia, we are excited to back Triv in its next phase of growth," said Leo Zhao, Investment Director of MEXC Ventures. "Indonesia is one of the most dynamic and promising digital asset markets in the region, and Triv has earned a strong reputation for compliance, security, and user trust. Through this partnership, we look forward to supporting Triv in serving Indonesian users even better and accelerating the adoption of digital assets across the country. We are committed to strategic investment, focusing not just on exciting ideas and talented developers, but on initiatives with clear long-term potential."

As for extensive growth, geographic diversification of their business is also one of the long-term goals set by MEXC Ventures. Entering high-growth markets aligns with this strategy and provides a solid basis for further investment and development. According to recent data, MEXC is currently one of the top crypto trading platforms in Indonesia, with 1,700+ cryptocurrencies available for local users.

Combining its resources and innovative practices with an established Indonesian market leader, Triv, MEXC is maintaining its role as a trendsetter in the industry. This investment comes as part of MEXC's global mission — to foster the growth of the digital asset trading market by leveraging technological innovation and delivering high-quality service.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A and incubation. Upholding the principle of "Empowering Growth Through Synergy," MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto.

MEXC Ventures is an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, looking forward to staying at the forefront of TON and Aptos' innovations and actively engaging with builders to drive ecosystem growth.

