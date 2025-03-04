Mews Secures Major Investment to Cement Industry Leadership and Redefine Hospitality Management

Tiger Global leads $75 million funding into Mews to fuel growth in the United States

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the leading hospitality technology platform, today announced it has raised $75 million, led by Tiger Global, a leading global investment firm, alongside existing investors Kinnevik, Battery Ventures and Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

This funding strengthens Mews' leadership in hospitality, fueling its expansion in the U.S. and DACH, accelerating platform innovation with AI-powered revenue management capabilities, and driving strategic acquisitions.

Mews experienced remarkable global growth during 2024. The company grew at over 50% year-on-year, processed over $10 billion in payments volume, and generated over $200 million in revenue. Mews signed marquee customers, including BWH Hotels, completed the acquisition of Atomize, and reached an impressive 20% market penetration in the DACH region.

The latest funding marks a pivotal moment in Mews' expansion strategy, with a focus on accelerating its growth in the U.S. - one of the most dynamic hospitality markets. Mews continues to capture market share and expand its footprint across North America, and recent milestones include:

2x revenue in North America year-on-year

year-on-year 2x the number of hospitality brands using Mews and welcoming forward-thinking brands including Lark Hotels, BWH Hotels and Weekender

More than doubled the number of rooms and spaces managed via Mews, fast outpacing some of the most established PMS players in the U.S.

Additionally, the investment will accelerate Mews' R&D efforts, fuelling innovation that addresses the evolving needs of the modern hospitality landscape. By continuously investing in technology, Mews is shaping the future of hospitality management, offering unparalleled scalability, automation, and operational intelligence for some of the biggest hospitality brands in the world.

"Tiger Global is a compelling partner for the next chapter of our journey," said Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. "Their experience with high-growth technology companies and category winners in the U.S., including Toast, Procore and ServiceTitan, is invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint, accelerate innovation, and pursue strategic acquisitions. This investment reaffirms our dedication to the U.S. market, where we have established strong leadership and have invested over $50 million to expand our business in the last couple of years. We will continue to invest substantially in the market, reinforcing our long-term strategy of global growth and leadership."

Matt Welle, CEO of Mews, added: "Our vision has always been to redefine hospitality with spaces that put people at the heart, and this investment propels us even closer to achieving that goal. There are so many opportunities for AI to enhance both the guest journey and operational efficiencies in an industry that is so data rich. With Tiger Global's backing, we're excited to build on the wave of innovation at the intersection of hospitality and AI, with Mews at the center of it."

Sara Eadie, Tiger Global, commented: "Mews is redefining what it means to deliver exceptional guest experiences in the hospitality sector and beyond. Our partnership with the Mews team marks an exciting step as they continue to expand in North America and strengthen their global market leadership."

