Meter Data Management System Market Size to Reach USD 1,040.9 Million in 2028 | Increasing Adoption of More Advanced Metering Infrastructure is a Major Factor Boosting Industry Revenue Growth, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Meter Data Management System (MDMS) market size is expected to reach USD 1,040.9 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global meter data management system market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to deploy solutions and devices to effectively detect energy theft, increasing application of more advanced metering infrastructure, increasing installation of smart grids, and rising need to enhance energy efficiency and save energy. Meter data management is a process of collecting and storing meter data generated by automated metering systems. It primarily enables monitoring of smart meters that are commonly used in commercial and residential sectors for enabling organizations to manage their overall revenue by use of accurate energy meters and providing efficient energy solutions.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/864

Rising adoption of smart meters, availability of cloud computing infrastructure and Internet-of-Things (IoT), and growing focus and investment by governments in meter data management solutions are some of the major factors expected to drive revenue growth of global meter data management system market going ahead. Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate as compared to other regional markets in the global market during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization, increasing number of SMEs, and rising adoption of smart grids are factors propelling revenue growth of the market in the region.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In May 2021 , Itron announced its partnership with Microsoft. This partnership will help both companies to create highly scalable cloud-based meter data management services for their consumers.

, Itron announced its partnership with Microsoft. This partnership will help both companies to create highly scalable cloud-based meter data management services for their consumers. Residential segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Surge in revenue share is attributed to rising application of smart meters in residential sector and increasing need to analyze power consumption.

North America accounted for 32.7% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment in smart meter infrastructure and robust presence of key vendors are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

accounted for 32.7% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment in smart meter infrastructure and robust presence of key vendors are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region. Major companies included in the market report are Itron, Siemens, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton , Kamstrup, DIEHL, and Alcara.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/864

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global meter data management system market based on component, utility, application, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Software



Hardware

Utility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Gas



Electricity



Water

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Micro Grid



Smart Grid



EV Charging



Energy Storage

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Commercial & Industrial



Residential

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/meter-data-management-system-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





BENELUX





Italy





Spain





Switzerland





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

Explore Latest Published Blogs by Emergen Research:

Top 10 Leading Companies Offering Path-breaking Blockchain AI Solutions

Top 10 Companies in the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

Top 10 IoT Medical Device Companies Leading the Digital Revolution in Healthcare

Top 7 Companies Offering Blockchain Technology In Energy Sector

World's Top 10 Leading Companies Incorporating SLAM Technology to Offer Next-level Mapping and Location Tracking Solutions

Top 10 Companies in the World Providing Top-tier Edge Analytics Solutions

Top 10 Globally Leading Companies Offering Next-Generation Smart Factory Solutions

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-meter-data-management-system-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research