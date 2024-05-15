Metalottery Launches Blockchain Lottery Revolution: Zero Fees, Instant Wins, and Life-Changing Jackpots in Crypto

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand-new online lottery portal built on blockchain technology is shaking things up in the world of chance. Metalottery, the first-ever decentralized blockchain lottery platform, officially launches today, introducing a new era of transparent, thrilling, and rewarding lottery gaming. By combining cutting-edge blockchain technology with the excitement of lotteries, Metalottery offers players unprecedented fairness, security, and the potential to win life-changing prizes.

"Metalottery is not just another lottery; it's a paradigm shift," said Dioni Bouropoulos, COO of Poollotto Finance. "We're giving power back to the players by offering a transparent, secure, and exciting lottery experience that's built for the web3 age."

Unmatched features for lottery players

Unlike traditional lotteries, Metalottery uses Chainlink's Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to ensure provably fair and unbiased results for every draw. And with new lottery rounds starting every 8 hours, players can enjoy the thrill of winning more often than ever before.

At the heart of Metalottery is the PLT token, the fuel of the platform's ecosystem that players can use to purchase tickets. Metalottery makes purchasing Pool Lottery Token (PLT) available and straightforward on their website. Players can also spin the "Wheel of Fortune" for additional rewards as well as participate in a growing community of lottery enthusiasts on Telegram and Discord.

Bouropoulos further explains, "Our platform is designed to be inclusive and accessible to a global audience. By combining innovative technology with a user-friendly interface, we empower players to take control of their lottery journey. We are charging no fees for participation and all proceeds from tickets go towards the jackpot. Our goal is to build the biggest lottery community in the world."

About Metalottery

Metalottery is the world's first decentralized blockchain lottery platform. Built around transparency, fairness, and community, Metalottery aims to revolutionize the lottery industry by leveraging cutting-edge technology and offering players a truly rewarding experience.

Their native token, Pool Lottery Token (PLT), which can be used to join in the lottery, has been around since 2021and is listed on several cryptocurrency exchanges with a market capitalization of over $29M+ and over 30,000 holders.