Metabolomics Market Size to be Worth USD 1,059 Million by 2035 | Roots Analysis

According to a recently published report by Roots Analysis, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases has led to a surge in the demand for molecular profiling techniques for disease diagnosis and treatment, which is anticipated to drive the requirement for metabolomics.

Global Metabolomics Market Overview

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metabolomics market is growing rapidly; it is estimated to be worth USD 199 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,059 billion by 2035. It is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.94% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035.



Metabolomics, in general, refers to the study of cellular metabolomics that involves chemical processes of metabolites, intermediates, and small molecule substrates. Metabolites are closely associated with the phenotype of the organism; they can be utilized for a wide array of applications such as genome profiling, molecular profiling, and identification of gene functions, and are often used as biomarkers for disease diagnosing. It is interesting to note here that 30% of the known genetic disorders are directly correlated to the small-molecule metabolism or metabolites. Hence, metabolome profiling enables researchers to gain a better insight into the disease. The metabolomics techniques have also demonstrated the capabilities for the identification of biomarkers that are widely used to isolate drug targets and disease diagnosis. Owing to its significance in early drug discovery and development processes, metabolomics has become an indispensable part of the drug discovery and disease diagnosis process. Furthermore, the increasing demand for personalized medicines has surged the requirement for accurate and highly sensitive quantification methods such as metabolomics for the analysis of specimens. The wide-scale integration of metabolomics in research, disease diagnosis, and drug development is anticipated to grow the market during the forecast period.

Download Free PDF Brochure:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/metabolomics-services-market/request-sample.html

Metabolomics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 199 million Estimated value by 2035 USD 1,059 billion Growth rate CAGR of 14.94% Forecast Period 2023 to 2035 Segments Covered Type, Area of Application, Techniques, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Market Drivers

The metabolomics market is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, which propelled the demand for advanced diagnostic tools. Metabolomics has the capability to reveal the metabolic changes associated with the disease; therefore, it is widely utilized in early disease diagnosing and monitoring. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of personalized medicine to meet individual patients' requirements based on molecular profiling has become a significant growth driver for the metabolomics market. Technological integration of metabolomics with other omics technologies, such as genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics, enables researchers to gain comprehensive insight into biological systems. The integration of omics technology to study molecular interaction and pathways has accelerated the wide-scale adoption of metabolomics across various research sectors, which is anticipated to drive the market.

Market Restraints

The high cost of advanced instruments and technologies required for detailed analysis of small molecules and data standardization are the major market restraints that limit the growth of the market. Metabolites have a complex structure and are variable in nature. Hence, it can be challenging for researchers to interpret data due to a lack of standardized protocols. Further, the identification and validation of different metabolomics biomarkers for particular diseases is a complex and time-consuming process. The lack of well-validated biomarkers hinders the conversion of metabolomics research into clinical application.

Growth Factors

One of the significant growth factors driving the metabolomics market during the forecast period is increasing applications in clinical research. The ongoing advancements in technological instruments such as mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy for the enhancement of the speed of metabolomics analysis are contributing towards the growth of the market. Expanding research in environmental science and growing awareness of nutrigenomics have surged the demand for metabolomics, which is anticipated to grow the market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Metabolomics Market

It is worth highlighting here that several recent collaboration and development activities have taken place in the metabolomics market; some of these are listed below.

In July 2023 , MetaSight Diagnostic inked a strategic partnership with KSM Research and Innovation Center in order to conduct extensive research on metabolomics.

, MetaSight Diagnostic inked a strategic partnership with KSM Research and Innovation Center in order to conduct extensive research on metabolomics. In June 2023 , Waters published recent updates to its SELECT SERIES™ System with the desired capacity to increase its specificity and utilization for UPLC-MS / MS metabolomics, drug discovery applications, and mass spectrometry imaging experiments.

, Waters published recent updates to its SELECT SERIES™ System with the desired capacity to increase its specificity and utilization for UPLC-MS / MS metabolomics, drug discovery applications, and mass spectrometry imaging experiments. In January 2023 , CosmosID launched its metabolomics services in order to provide improved support for the research of multi-omics microbiomes.

Request Free Sample PDF Copy at:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/metabolomics-services-market/request-sample.html

Metabolomics Market Segments

Based on the area of application, the metabolomics market is segmented into biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, disease diagnostics, drug discovery, and toxicological metabolomics testing.

Based on the type of metabolomics services offered, biomarker discovery will dominate the market, holding a significant share of 35% in 2023.

The biomarker discovery is expected to experience substantial growth and is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 15.76% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of metabolomics services offered, the metabolomics market is segmented into targeted metabolomics and untargeted metabolomics.

Based on the type of metabolomics services offered, targeted metabolomics will dominate the market, holding a significant share of 59% by 2035.

The untargeted metabolomics is expected to experience substantial growth and is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 15.18% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of metabolome profiling techniques used, the metabolomics market is segmented into LC-MS, GC-MS, and NMR.

Based on the type of metabolome profiling technique used, the metabolomics market is dominated by LC-MS, capturing 49% of the market share by 2035.

The GC-MS metabolome profiling techniques will likely grow at the highest compounded annual growth rate of 15.72% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the type of end-user, the metabolomics market is segmented into academic and research, pharma and biotech firms, and CROs.

Based on the type of end user, the metabolomics market is dominated by the academic and research institutes, holding a significant share (50%) by 2035.

Academic and research institutes are expected to grow at the highest compounded annual growth rate of 15.21% during the forecast period.

Based on the key geographical region, the metabolomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world.

North America will dominate the metabolomics market during the forecast period and is poised to hold a significant share (37%) by 2035.

will dominate the metabolomics market during the forecast period and is poised to hold a significant share (37%) by 2035. In Asia , the metabolomics market will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 15.72% during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

Examples of the key companies engaged in the metabolomics market (which have also been profiled in the market report; the complete list of the companies is also included in the full report) include:

Biocrates life sciences

Creative Proteomics

DNA Xperts

Eremid Research Services

Human Metabolome Technologies (HMT)

Metabo Profile

Metabolon

MS-Omics

Novelgene Technologies

Synbio Technologies

Browse Complete Report at:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/metabolomics-services-market.html

Key Benefits of Buying this Report

The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies.

The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the metabolomics market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Don't Miss Out on Other Interesting Titles:

Gene Therapy Market - The gene therapy market is estimated to be worth $2.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Microbiome Manufacturing Market - The global microbiome manufacturing market size is estimated to be worth $27 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 17% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Genome Editing Market - The global genome editing market size for technologies is estimated to be worth USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2023-2035).

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is a global leader in the pharma/biotech market research. Having worked with over 750 clients worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, academia, venture capitalists, and strategic investors for more than a decade, we offer a highly analytical / data-driven perspective to a network of over 450,000 senior industry stakeholders looking for credible market insights. All reports provided by us are structured in a way that enables the reader to develop a thorough perspective on the given subject. Apart from writing reports on identified areas, we provide bespoke research/consulting services dedicated to serving our clients in the best possible way.

Contact Us

Gaurav Chaudhary

Roots Analysis

+1 (415) 800 3415

Email: gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/

Blog: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/blog/

Press Release: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/press-releases.html

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg