MetaBlackout: A Metaverse RPG that has potential to take the world by storm

MetaBlackout, created by MetaBlackout productions is an NFT based RPG that sets a new trend in the ever-growing world of Metaverse.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since the introduction of Meta back in October 28 last year, there has been a tremendous amount of work in the world of metaverse in order to explore its true essence and the future held out for it. Many projects have been laid out by companies creating their own metaverse. But the one that stands out from the rest is this project named " MetaBlackout ".

What is MetaBlackout?

MetaBlackout is an RPG based on the post-apocalyptic wasteland theme where you can venture to explore the wastelands or build your own landscape. Players can buy set amount of lands available on each planet, build their own infrastructure and can customize it by using their own assets.

Why MetaBlackout?

The true crux of MetaBlackout individuality lies in the thought and overall project's direction. MetaBlackout is state of the art Metaverse unlike any other incorporating new and distinct design and features. The overall setting feels extraordinary to Metaverse narrative along with the story integration that adds life to game design philosophy. The paradigm shift that has been chosen to integrate tokens with a full-fledged game adds integrity to the success of this project.

The ease of access for anyone to jump right into the world of metaverse with its simplicity and sheer enjoyment serves as a key factor in its soon to come widespread growth. The different tier system and exploration engages players to grind and complete quests for experience points and fall caps (in game currency). NFTs can be purchased by a marketplace with verifiable ownership on a secure blockchain.

Advantages of buying

The presale is live as of today and will last for more than 20 days. The prices for presale go as low as 0.0001BNB while the launch price will be 0.00015BNB so don't miss out the opportunity. Additionally, MetaBlackout will have many upcoming exchange listings including but not limited to PancakeSwap, BitMart and gate.io. HotBit has announced the listing on 16th Feb. All the features associated with each NFT add value to its existence and will serve as the primary reason for its highly fetching price.

Visit https://metablackout.io

Join Telegram https://t.me/MetaBlackoutOfficiall

