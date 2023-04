MERRILL LYNCH B.V. FILES ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

AMSTERDAM, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrill Lynch B.V. today informs its security holders that its Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the audit report, has been filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (the "AFM"), the competent authority of the Netherlands, Merrill Lynch B.V.'s home Member State.

Merrill Lynch B.V. makes available free of charge on its website its Annual and Half-Yearly Financial Reports filed with the AFM as soon as reasonably practicable after Merrill Lynch B.V. electronically files these documents with the AFM. These documents are posted on Bank of America Corporation's website at http://investor.bankofamerica.com/financial-information/subsidiary-and-country-disclosures#fbid=C0rA-iMt6oC under "Subsidiary and Country Disclosures / Subsidiary Information".

The AFM maintains a website that contains reports and other information that issuers are required to file with it. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the AFM's page at https://www.afm.nl/en/sector/registers/meldingenregisters.

Copies of the above referenced information will also be made available, free of charge, by calling +31-20-5925-606 or upon written request to:

Merrill Lynch B.V.

Amstelplein 1, Rembrandt Tower, 27 Floor

1096 HA Amsterdam

The Netherlands

