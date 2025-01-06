Mérieux NutriSciences Completes Acquisition of Bureau Veritas' Food Testing Activities in Canada and the U.S.

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a world leader in food safety, quality, and sustainability, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Bureau Veritas' food testing activities in the U.S. and Canada. This milestone marks a first significant step in the previously announced global transaction, which will ultimately enhance Mérieux NutriSciences' position as a global leader in food testing, inspection, and certification (TIC).

This acquisition extends Mérieux NutriSciences' geographic footprint in North America, strengthening its foothold in both the U.S. and Canada, with the integration of 12 laboratories and 400 employees across the region.

"We are excited to usher in a new chapter through this acquisition, one which brings expanded capabilities to better serve the food industry in North America," said Sébastien Moulard, President - Mérieux NutriSciences North America. "Together with our new colleagues and additional facilities, we will continue to deliver, develop, and innovate the high-value science-based solutions our customers have trusted us with for over 50 years."

The transaction is part of a broader agreement with Bureau Veritas covering its worldwide food laboratory testing activities, which include microbiological and chemical analysis and molecular testing. Further announcements regarding the completion of the acquisition in other geographies, including 22 laboratories across Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, will follow as those transactions close.

About Mérieux NutriSciences:

At Mérieux NutriSciences, we leverage over 50 years of scientific and entrepreneurial expertise to answer food industry needs. Today's global challenges transform the way food is produced, marketed and consumed, which is why we know our clients need more than reliable analytical results; they need practical, science-based solutions that will contribute to make food systems safer, healthier and more sustainable—including testing, auditing, consultancy, research, environmental footprinting, training, and data & digital tools. Present worldwide, we are more than 100 accredited laboratories and a team of over 8,000 committed employees. We strongly believe that together, we can create solutions to offer our planet: BETTER FOOD. BETTER HEALTH. BETTER WORLD. www.merieuxnutrisciences.com

