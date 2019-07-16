Merck's Embracing Carers™ Launches 'Time Counts' to Raise 1 Million Minutes of Support for Carers

- 'Time Counts' launches as a social media-led video series asking the global community to collectively give 1 million minutes to better support carers

- Embracing Carers™, a global initiative led by Merck, raises awareness about the often-overlooked needs of carers and develops practical support solutions collaboratively with global carer organizations

DARMSTADT, Germany, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that its Embracing Carers™ initiative has launched 'Time Counts,' a social media-led video series asking friends and families of carers to collectively give 1 million minutes of their time to better support carers around the world.

"Carers are critical contributors not only to a patient's health, but also for health systems, which would be greatly disadvantaged without the millions of hours of their silent work," said Belén Garijo, Member of the Executive Board and CEO Healthcare at Merck. "Carers focus their services, energy and too often sacrifice their own health in order to help others. Through Embracing Carers™, we are dedicated to making carer support visible, recognized and considered a global health priority."

Embracing Carers™ recognizes that carers dedicate so much of their own time to supporting a loved one that basic health-related activities are often selflessly sacrificed. For example, 54% of unpaid carers don't have time to book or attend their own medical appointments, while 58% find it difficult to sleep on a regular basis, according to a 2017 Embracing Carers™ international online survey conducted by Merck.1

'Time Counts' by Embracing Carers™ hopes to assuage these time constraints by aiming to raise 1 million minutes of time to provide carers with support in their role. By sharing carer stories via social media, 'Time Counts' hopes to encourage viewers to visit www.embracingcarers.com to give time to help with specific tasks, such as grocery shopping, cooking a meal or checking-in to connect and let them know support is available. The aim is that through 'Time Counts', the global community will give time back to carers so they can better address their own health and wellbeing.

"The International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO) is proud to be a strategic advisor for the Embracing Carers™ initiative that has become a global force in creating awareness and recognition of carers since 2017," said Nadine Henningsen, IACO Board Chair. "Through innovative campaigns like 'Time Counts' we can build on this momentum to ensure carers are recognized and supported in their vital role."

About Embracing Carers™

Launched in 2017, Embracing Carers™ is a global initiative led by Merck in collaboration with leading carer organizations around the world to increase awareness and discussion about the often-overlooked needs of carers. The Embracing Carers™ global advisors include Caregiver Action Network, Carers Australia, Carers Canada, Carers UK, Carers Worldwide, Eurocarers, National Alliance for Caregiving, International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO) and Shanghai Roots & Shoots, China.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 52,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2018, Merck generated sales of € 14.8 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.

About the Embracing Carers™ International Survey

The Embracing Carers™ online survey was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Merck. It questioned 3,516 unpaid carers aged 18-75 years including 2,106 respondents aged 35-55 in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and the US between 27 July and 8 August 2017.

About the International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO)

Incorporated in 2012, the International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO) is a global coalition of 15-member nations committed to building a global understanding and respect for the vital role of family carers. Recognized as an official NGO by the United Nations, IACO works to improve the quality of life and support the needs of carers, through international partnerships and advocacy that strengthens and honors the voice of carers. To learn more, visit www.internationalcarers.org.

