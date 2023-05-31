Merck Increases Global Commitment to Biosafety Testing With € 35 Million Investment in Scotland

Responds to global demand for biosafety testing for drug development and commercialization

Expansion creates nearly 500 new jobs in Glasgow and Stirling

Company's investment to boost global testing capacity now tops € 350 million since mid-2022

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, invests € 35 million in biosafety testing at its Glasgow and Stirling sites, Scotland. Biosafety testing is a critical step in the drug development and manufacturing process that ensures drugs are safe, efficacious, and meet regulatory requirements. The expansion will create nearly 500 new jobs, bringing Merck's workforce to over 1,200 employees across the two sites.

The Life Science business of Merck plans a €35 million investment to expand contract testing services in two Scotland locations: Glasgow and Stirling.

"We remain committed to ensuring the safety of the world's medicines through our state-of-the-art testing solutions for our customers around the world that drive new treatments," said Dirk Lange, Head of Life Science Services, Merck Life Science. "Since mid-2022, we have announced investments of more than € 350 million in our global testing network to meet the growing demand for these services."

The centerpiece of the investment is a new, 1,200-square-meter facility in Glasgow, which will house molecular biology and sequencing services. The company will expand testing capacity in its current buildings with biosafety testing, analytical development, and viral clearance suites. The latest investment follows the company's recent Rockville, Maryland, USA, and Shanghai, China testing expansions.

"Merck has a wealth of testing expertise spanning over 75 years, including 33 years here in Scotland," said David McClelland, Site Head and Managing Director for the Scottish sites. "The biosafety testing services at our sites in Glasgow and Stirling have been experiencing strong, double-digit growth for several years. This investment is a significant announcement for Merck in Scotland and an acknowledgment of the great work of our on-site teams."

With its BioReliance® testing services portfolio, Merck performs more than 20,000 studies in the UK annually for more than 500 clients globally.

BioReliance® Contract Testing Services and the recently formed Millipore® CTDMO Services are part of the Life Science Services business unit, which together with the Process Solutions business is one of Merck's "Big 3" growth drivers. The company aims to increase its Group sales to approximately € 25 billion by 2025. Around 80% of the planned sales growth is to come from the "Big 3" businesses.

All Merck news releases are distributed by email at the same time they become available on the Merck website. Please go to www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 64,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2022, Merck generated sales of € 22.2 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087007/M3484_221004_330.jpg

SOURCE Merck