Mer will build one of the largest charging networks in German retail together with IKEA

OSLO, Norway, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer will establish over 1,000 new charging points at IKEA stores and locations in Germany over the next three years. The agreement is of considerable value and secures Mer, which late last autumn also won a major contract with Deutschlandnetz, a solid position in the German market.

As a result of this partnership, Mer will install and operate over 1000 EV charging points for customers, employees and last-mile delivery vans in 54 of IKEA's stores and other locations in Germany – ensuring that EV drivers can travel with 100 percent renewable energy.

"Electric mobility plays a crucial role in the fight against climate change, as it will significantly reduce current CO2 emissions from transport. This is firmly rooted in the EU's green agreement and "Fit for55". Our ambition has always been to make sustainable electric mobility easy and accessible for everyone – also in Europe," says Kristoffer Thoner, CEO, Mer, adding:

"Through our cooperation with IKEA, we now have a solid position in Germany and we look forward to starting this project," says Thoner.

Sustainable collaboration

A shared commitment and heart for sustainability drives the collaboration between Mer and IKEA. For years, IKEA has been working on measures to combat climate change and resource conservation as part of its sustainability strategy. Continuous improvement of energy efficiency concepts and more environmentally friendly production of products and packaging are high up on IKEA's agenda. Now they also want to take action together with Mer to reduce emissions resulting from transport to and from their warehouses.

"We are proud to make electric mobility accessible to even more people with the newly emerging charging network," says Walter Kadnar, Managing Director and CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer) of IKEA Germany and continues:

"At IKEA, we want to improve people's everyday lives. This includes finding ways to make it as easy as possible for them to make more sustainable choices. The charging points that we are creating with our partner Mer will be available for delivery vehicles as well as for our employees, customers and all electric car drivers," says Kadnar.

"We are very pleased to be able to assist IKEA in their ambitious sustainability goals," says Otto Loserth, managing director, Mer in Germany, adding:

"Together we combine the Scandinavian heritage by appreciating nature and taking care of it. More of their holistic view of electric mobility, user-friendliness and sustainability goes hand in glove with IKEA's goal of becoming a climate-positive company/company with a positive carbon footprint," says Loserth.

Customer centricity

Mer's charging stations will have an average of 19 charging points per location at IKEA stores. In addition to being available to customers, employees and delivery vehicles, all electricity supplied to 100 percent renewable energy will be provided through guarantees of origin. The first charging station is planned for spring 2025 and the two companies plan to expand their offerings as needed.

A transnational partnership

It is not only in Germany that IKEA relies on Mer's expertise. Back in spring 2023, the two companies announced a joint charging infrastructure partnership in the United Kingdom. This project is one of the largest roll-outs for last-mile charging infrastructure in the region.

