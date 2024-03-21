Mer Austria powering sustainable electric mobility across the Alps

OSLO, Norway and VIENNA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer's latest fast-charging park in Spittal an der Drau, Austria, promises unparalleled sustainability alongside effortless convenience. Prepare to revolutionize road trips in Austria with seamless electric travel.

An electric mobility sanctuary

Situated at the crossroads of convenience near the Tauern Spittal/Millstätter See motorway, Mer Austria's fast-charging site has been a beacon of anticipation for EV drivers since late last year. Featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a sustainable photovoltaic (PV) canopy ensuring a seamless charging experience even in rainy weather, it's more than just a pit stop – it's a charging sanctuary. Plus, within a stone's throw of Großegger Straße, visitors can indulge in local amenities while their EV's are charging up.

The expansion of this charging site will unfold in two phases, culminating in September 2024. Ultimately, nine fast-charging stations with a total of 18 charging points, boasting up to 400 kW output, will be at the disposal of EV drivers. Currently, three Alpitronic Hyperchargers with six charging points are already up and running. And here's the cherry on top – all these charging points are powered by 100 percent certified renewable electricity.

Making sustainable electric mobility a reality

Anton Achatz, Managing Director of Mer Austria GmbH, underscores the vital role of such charging facilities in propelling Austria's electrification of transportation: "Accessible charging sites at key transit hubs and popular travel routes are essential for accelerating sustainable electric mobility," he emphasizes. "We're thrilled to contribute to this endeavor with the expansion of our charging infrastructure in Spittal an der Drau, where we have made sustainable travel a tangible reality."

This latest addition to Mer's expanding charging network in Austria exemplifies their commitment to nationwide EV accessibility. Leveraging partnerships with regional entities like McDonald's Austria and establishing their own greenfield charging parks, Mer is blazing trails toward a more sustainable future. With a keen eye on further collaboration within the energy sector, Mer aims to continually enhance the charging experience for its customers

Press contact:

Monique Berntsen

Global Head of Brand, Communications and Marketing

monique.berntsen@mer.eco

+47 926 65 663

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mer-as/r/mer-austria-powering-sustainable-electric-mobility-across-the-alps,c3949240

The following files are available for download: