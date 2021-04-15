Mentice appoints Pontus Appelqvist as Vice President and GM for Asia Pacific

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC), a leading supplier of high-tech solutions for simulation in the medical sector, with a focus on endovascular procedures, today announced the appointment of Pontus Appelqvist as Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific. Pontus has more than 20 years of enterprise leadership experience in driving new technologies to market within Asia. In his previous role, his direction led to multiple years of triple-digit growth by adapting innovative Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and interactive solutions for education and training in the region.

The appointment follows Mentice's recent announcement of the regional structure adopted to support Asia Pacific's go-to-market activities. Building on the company's established offices in Beijing and Tokyo, this appointment will enhance Mentice's longstanding commitment to develop a scalable and customer-focused structure. "This is an important step to support our continued growth, and we are delighted to welcome Pontus as Vice President and GM of Asia Pacific," said Goran Malmberg, CEO of Mentice. "As someone who has worked for over 20 years in Asia, he is a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience across many countries and channel environments. Pontus also brings valuable, in-depth experience and know-how in simulation, virtual reality, augmented reality and mobile solutions," Mr Malmberg continued.

In his new role, Pontus will lead Mentice's strategic business initiatives and day-to-day operations in the APAC region, overseeing all regional activities, including sales, support, marketing and channel management and development. "I am thrilled to be joining Mentice, a global leader in image-guided interventional therapies and simulation-based learning for healthcare," said Pontus Appelqvist. He continued: "The APAC region presents a tremendous opportunity for Mentice's continued growth and expansion and I am excited to be joining a company that focuses on the important needs of education and training in the healthcare industry while improving patient outcomes".

For more information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice

E-post: goran.malmberg@mentice.com

US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/mentice-appoints-pontus-appelqvist-as-vice-president-and-gm-for-asia-pacific,c3326011

SOURCE Mentice AB