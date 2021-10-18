Menstrual Migraine Guidelines Challenged in New Study by Curelator

Menstrually-related migraine is common and burdensome; research suggests that the association between migraine and menstruation is self-reported by almost 60% of women with migraine. However, for many women the relationship between their migraine attacks and menstruation is unclear. Recent advances in the ability to digitally capture and analyze high-resolution, longitudinal, individually reported patient data, such as with the N1-Headache™ platform, have allowed for greater insight into the relationship between occurrence of migraine attacks in an individual and their menstrual cycles. This is the first study to attempt to disaggregate and understand how the relation between menstruation and migraine varies, not only among the women in a population, but also in each particular woman, from cycle to cycle - allowing us to better understand what happens in an individual.

The study included 203 women who tracked their migraine over multiple menstrual cycles (median 150 days and median 7 menstrual cycles per woman) using Curelator's app, N1-Headache™. Population estimates confirmed previous findings that migraine days are more common during the perimenstrual period (2 days before to 3 days after start of bleeding) than at other times (34% increase in odds). Diagnosis of menstrually-related migraine requires migraine headache to occur during the perimenstrual period on at least 2 of 3 consecutive cycles (according to ICHD-3 guidelines). One may expect that a woman with this diagnosis consistently presents with a migraine attack twice every three menstrual cycles. However, this study found that, at the individual woman level there is a surprisingly large variability between cycles: in women who satisfied the diagnosis criteria of menstrually-related migraine in at least one set of 3 consecutive cycles, their data showed that there were other sets of 3 consecutive cycles in which there was no -or just one- attack around the time of menstruation. There was also marked variability between women but the difference was less than the within-woman variability from cycle to cycle.

"The central clinical takeaway from this work is that the treatment of menstrual migraine requires a patient-centric approach and rigorous examination of individual patients' longer-term headache histories." Commented Jim McGinley, Ph.D., Director of Behavioral Analytics at Vector Psychometric Group.

Jelena M. Pavlovic, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor at the Saul R. Korey Department of Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, added, "The study emphasizes that clinicians and patients recognize that menstruation can affect migraine in women in many different ways. In order to get a better sense of how menstruation and migraine are related in a given woman, diaries (preferably electronic diaries) should be kept for longer periods of time rather than the currently recommended three months."

