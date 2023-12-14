Menstrual Cup Market to Surpass US$ 1,185 Million by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, the global menstrual cup market is estimated to be valued at US$ 792 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,185 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2030.

Increasing awareness and cost efficiency. Firstly, there is a growing awareness among women about the environmental and health benefits of using menstrual cups compared to traditional sanitary pads and tampons. Menstrual cups are made of medical-grade silicone and can be reused for several years, significantly reducing waste generation. Moreover, these cups are free from chemicals and synthetic fibers, reducing the risk of infections and allergies. As more women become aware of the sustainability and safety aspects, the demand for menstrual cups is expected to increase. Secondly, menstrual cups offer a cost-effective solution for menstrual hygiene. Unlike traditional sanitary products that need to be purchased regularly, menstrual cups can last for several years with proper maintenance. This cost-saving aspect is especially appealing to women in low-income countries or those who struggle with the recurring expenses of disposable sanitary products.

Market Trends:

The first trend is the increasing availability of menstrual cups through online channels. With the rise of e-commerce platforms, menstrual cups have become more accessible to a wider audience. Online platforms offer a convenient and discreet way for women to purchase menstrual cups, eliminating the need for physical store visits and potential embarrassment. This trend is expected to boost the market growth as more women opt for the convenience of online shopping.

The second trend is the introduction of innovative and eco-friendly menstrual cup designs. Manufacturers are constantly improving the design and functionality of menstrual cups to enhance user experience. Features like ergonomic shapes, collapsible cups for portability, and different sizes for a better fit are being introduced in the market. Additionally, some companies are also focusing on using sustainable materials like natural rubber or biodegradable silicone for manufacturing menstrual cups, further appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

Market Opportunities:

The menstrual cup market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, primarily driven by the rising awareness among women about the benefits of using menstrual cups. Menstrual cups are a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional disposable sanitary products such as pads and tampons. They are reusable, reducing the amount of waste generated and the overall environmental impact. Additionally, menstrual cups offer cost savings over time as they can be used for several years before needing to be replaced. This growing consumer awareness regarding the environmental and economic benefits of menstrual cups presents a considerable market opportunity.

Another market opportunity in the menstrual cup industry lies in the growing demand for organic and natural materials. Many women are becoming more conscious about the materials used in menstrual cups and are seeking options that are free from harmful chemicals and toxins. This has led to an increasing demand for menstrual cups made from materials such as silicone, natural gum rubber (latex), and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). Brands that cater to this demand by offering menstrual cups made from organic and natural materials have the potential to capture a significant market share and attract environmentally-conscious consumers.

Recent Developments:

In January 2021, Diva International and TerraCycle collaborated to launch DivaRecycles, a revolutionary menstrual cup recycling program. This eco-friendly program is the world's first free and national menstrual cup recycling program.

In conclusion, the menstrual cup market presents two significant market opportunities - the rising awareness about menstrual cups as a sustainable and cost-effective option, and the increasing demand for organic and natural menstrual cup materials. With the market projected to witness steady growth, key players must focus on product innovation, marketing strategies, and expanding their distribution networks to tap into the growing consumer demand for menstrual cups.

Key Market Takeaways:

The menstrual cup market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing awareness and acceptance of menstrual cups as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional menstrual hygiene products.

On the basis of product type, the reusable menstrual cup segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the benefits it offers, such as long-term cost savings and reduced environmental impact.

On the basis of material type, the silicon menstrual cup segment is expected to dominate the market. Silicon cups are preferred by most users due to their flexibility, durability, and ease of cleaning.

In terms of distribution channels, online stores are currently dominating the market, providing women with easy accessibility and discretion while purchasing menstrual cups. However, pharmacies and retail stores are also gaining traction as more consumers seek to physically examine and compare different products before making a purchase.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. The region has witnessed high consumer awareness regarding sustainable menstruation practices and a growing preference for eco-friendly menstrual products.

Key players operating in the menstrual cup market include Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., Fleurcup, Intimina, Jaguara, S.R.O., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Lena Cup, Mooncup Ltd., Me Luna Gmbh, Saalt, Llc, Sterne (Si-Line), The Flex Company, and Yuuki Company S.R.O. These key players are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and mergers to expand their market presence and cater to the growing demand for menstrual cups globally.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Menstrual Cup Market, By Product Type Disposable Reusable

Global Menstrual Cup Market, By Material Type Silicon Natural Gum Rubber (Latex) Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Global Menstrual Cup Market, By Distribution Channel Online stores Pharmacies & Retail Stores

Global Menstrual Cup Market, By Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



