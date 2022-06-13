Meness Aptieka earns the Best Place to Work certification in Latvia for 2022

RIGA, Latvia, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mēness Aptieka, one of the largest pharmacy brands in Latvia, has earned the best place to work certification in Latvia for its first participation. According to the assessment results, 81% of employees said that they are proud to work for the organization and 79% have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders and with their jobs. In addition, the company places a high value on employee engagement, empowers the team members and continuously enriches the employee experience, resulting in its recognition among the employers of choice in Latvia.

In a statement from Vilma Druliene, CEO of the organization, she said, "This accreditation reinforced my belief that we are focusing on the right priority - Our People! Together with the management and HR teams, we are committed to drive continuous improvement to sustain an enabling, engaging and inclusive culture and focus on the development of our people."

Baiba Pedraudze, head of HR commented on this achievement: "We are honored to be Best Place to Work Certified. This achievement substantiates our commitment to building an amazing workplace culture and future together with our employees. We are proud that our employees have a consistently positive experience with their co-workers and leaders and find personal satisfaction in their jobs."

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in the Baltics, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

