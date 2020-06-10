Menarini Group Completes a Solid Year of Operating Performance

- Turnover reaches €3,793 million, with an increase of 3.2% compared to 2018 and EBITDA of €492 million thanks to continued strong performance of its most important products

- €150 million investment into new plant in Italy significantly increasing oral blister capacity in line with increased demand

- Completion of Stemline acquisition, a US based biopharmaceutical company, marks Menarini Group's pivotal entry into the world's largest pharma market

FLORENCE, Italy, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Menarini Group, a privately held Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, announced its 2019 results.

Turnover reaches nearly € 3.8 billion (€3,793 million), with an increase of 3.2% compared to2018, and EBITDA of €492 million. Growth was mainly driven by international markets despite the patent expiration of Adenuric (febuxostat), a drug for hyperuricemia. The year that ended was obviously not affected by the COVID-19 crisis and saw Menarini increase its presence abroad with international turnover reaching 77% of the global total.