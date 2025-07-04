MemeCore Announces $M Token Listing on Major Centralized Exchanges

Trading Commenced on 03 July 2025. Celebratory Campaigns to Launch Across Platforms

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemeCore, the world's first Layer 1 blockchain built specifically for the Meme 2.0 era, is proud to announce the official listing of its native token, $M, on multiple centralized exchanges. Trading commenced on 3 July 2025, with the $M/USDT trading pair available on Binance Alpha, Kraken, Bitget, BingX, HTX and Hashkey.

To commemorate this milestone, each participating exchange will be launching exclusive trading campaigns and giveaways to reward users. Full campaign details can be found on the respective exchange platforms.

Redefining Memes with Layer 1 Power

MemeCore was designed to usher in a new age of crypto-powered virality — Meme 2.0 — where meme coins are no longer fleeting trends, but enduring cultural and economic forces. Through a unique incentive structure that rewards content virality, on-chain activity and community participation, MemeCore enables memes to become the backbone of a new, self-sustaining blockchain economy.

What is Meme 2.0?

Meme 2.0 reimagines the future of meme coins — moving beyond speculative hype into a utility-driven, community-powered model. At the heart of this vision are:

Proof of Meme (PoM): A first-of-its-kind consensus model that tracks and rewards viral content, project contributions, and on-chain transactions — ensuring long-term project relevance.

A first-of-its-kind consensus model that tracks and rewards viral content, project contributions, and on-chain transactions — ensuring long-term project relevance. Meme Vaults: Smart contract-based, automatically generated reward pools that power fair and transparent contributor incentives for every meme project launched on the MemeCore chain.

The Role of $M

$M is the utility token of the MemeCore blockchain. It powers gas fees, staking, governance, and the PoM consensus model — making it the engine behind MemeCore's viral economy. As more meme-native projects deploy on the network, demand for $M is expected to grow alongside user engagement and content creation.

About MemeCore

MemeCore is the first Layer 1 blockchain specially built for Meme 2.0 — a new paradigm, where meme coins evolve from short-term speculation into long-term cultural and economic forces, powered by community-driven virality.

MemeCore introduces the viral economy: a Meme 2.0 paradigm where meme coins become enduring cultural assets and active economic engines. By rewarding both content virality and transaction volume, MemeCore ensures that every meaningful interaction — whether social or on-chain — becomes part of a sustainable, value-generating ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://memecore.com

