MeisterApps: New iOS App: Share Party Photos Together On A TV

PartyMeister prevents partygoers from not seeing photos by easily sharing photos via a slideshow on TV or projector.

NAARDEN, Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MeisterApps - a Dutch tech company - launches a revolutionary application that makes it easier to share photos at a party.

Guests can share photo to TV

The new app easily captures selfies and all other party moments of all invitees and shares them in a stream on tv. PartyMeister turns every guest into a photographer and thus creates an interactive party, where everyone enjoys all party moments. The Dutch tech company has developed the app in such a way that everyone can participate, regardless of the technology. PartyMeister works on any smartphone, on any smart TV, interactive screens and even on projectors (via Apple TV, Google Chromecast, or Amazon Fire TV stick).

The application can be downloaded for free. Hosts can easily create a party, personalize settings and invite guests via a link or QR code. There are several themes available for the organizer to choose. These festive photo frames are displayed around the slideshow. The host also features a moderator function that prevents unwanted photos from appearing on the screen.

The invitees can participate via a direct link or via the built-in QR code scanner. After this it is possible to upload real-time photos in the shared slideshow on the big screen. Both the mobile network and WiFi can be used to share the images.

Collect memories

When the party is over, the host conveniently has all the photos taken by all guests in one album, making it easy to relive the party.

According to Elard Tissot from Patot - Marketing Director at MeisterApps - PartyMeister makes parties even more fun by sharing the best moments with each other.

"Before, it was always a hassle to share photos with other partygoers. It was pretty much impossible to receive all the photos from everyone. There is now a very clever solution for this. With PartyMeister, all the great moments are instantly shared and easily saved. Ideal for weddings, birthdays, garden parties, festivals and other events."

PartyMeister is available for free on the Apple App Store. A paid version gives access to functionalities such as an unlimited number of guests and photos, photos without watermark and an ad-free slideshow. A weekly subscription costs $ 3.99, monthly $ 7.99 and $ 14.49 for an annual subscription.

PartyMeister can be downloaded free of charge here:

https://cutt.ly/partymeister-app

More info

www.partymeister.tv

https://youtu.be/oUj6FdfS1Hc

Media-files

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/3ukmzrvecat3krw/AADazZSnV-VmdG-5_zZDqN1ea?dl=0

About MeisterApps BV

MeisterApps BV was founded in 2019 to develop innovative, flexible and proven solutions for the smart TV industry. The company offers applications for most major TV brands, including Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, Roku, Fire TV and Chromecast.

