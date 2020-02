Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy Supplements the Tender Offer Document Dated 8 January 2019 Regarding the Public Cash Tender Offer for all Shares in Pihlajalinna Plc

HELSINKI, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy ("Mehiläinen" or the "Offeror") and Pihlajalinna Plc ("Pihlajalinna") announced on 5 November 2019 that they had entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which Mehiläinen undertook to make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Pihlajalinna (the "Tender Offer"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer commenced on 9 January 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and will expire on 19 March 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) at the earliest, unless extended or discontinued in accordance with, and subject to, the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved a supplement to the tender offer document, dated 8 January 2020, concerning the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document", and such supplement hereinafter the "Supplement Document"). The Supplement Document relates to the financial statements bulletin published by Pihlajalinna on 14 February 2020 for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Financial Statements Bulletin") with which the Offeror supplements the Tender Offer Document. The Supplement Document and the Financial Statements Bulletin are attached as Appendix 1 to this stock exchange release. In addition, the Financial Statements Bulletin has been included as Appendix E to the Tender Offer Document.

The Tender Offer Document and the Supplement Document will be available in Finnish from 14 February 2020 onwards at the headquarters of Mehiläinen, Pohjoinen Hesperiankatu 17 C, 6th floor, FI-00260 Helsinki, Finland, the headquarters of Nordea Bank Abp, Satamaradankatu 5, FI-00020 Nordea, Finland and at Nasdaq Helsinki, Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00130 Helsinki, Finland. The electronic versions of the Tender Offer Document and the Supplement Document will be available in Finnish from 14 February 2020 onwards online at ostotarjous.mehilainen.fi, investors.pihlajalinna.fi/public-tender-offer and nordea.fi/osakkeet, and in English from 14 February 2020 onwards online at ostotarjous.mehilainen.fi, investors.pihlajalinna.fi/public-tender-offer.aspx?sc_lang=en and nordea.fi/equities.

Mehiläinen in brief:

Now 110 years old, Mehiläinen is a rapidly developing and growing private provider of healthcare and social care services, offering comprehensive high-quality services to private, corporate, municipal and insurance customers. Mehiläinen provides help, support and care for more than 1.2 million customers every year across Finland. In 2018, our revenue was EUR 916 million and our customers were cared for by more than 18,800 employees and private practitioners at over 440 locations. In all of its business areas, Mehiläinen invests in high-quality health care with an impact and develops and exports Finnish digital healthcare know-how across the world as a forerunner in its field.

Pihlajalinna in brief:

Pihlajalinna is one of the leading private providers of social, healthcare and well-being services in Finland. The company provides services for households, companies, insurance companies and public sector entities, such as municipalities, federations of municipalities and hospital districts. Listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki since 2015, Pihlajalinna's reported revenue was EUR 488 million in 2018. Pihlajalinna's nearly 6,000 employees and approximately 1,000 private practitioners produce services in over 210 locations across Finland.

Appendix 1 Supplement Document and Financial Statements Bulletin

