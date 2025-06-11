Megger Enters Strategic Partnership with Sentrisense

Enhancing Grid Edge Innovation with Advanced Monitoring Solutions

DOVER, England, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Megger, the global leader in electrical test, measurement, monitoring and asset performance management solutions, is proud to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Sentrisense, a cutting-edge provider of grid-edge sensor and software monitoring solutions.

This partnership marks a key milestone in Megger's mission to deliver a holistic ecosystem of oline testing, online monitoring, and intelligent data insight for assets to the energy sector. Together, Megger and Sentrisense aim to empower utilities to optimise grid performance, enhance asset reliability, and meet the evolving demands of modern energy systems.

Through this partnership, Megger and Sentrisense will combine their strengths to integrate advanced autonomous overhead line monitoring technology into a unified portfolio.

Collaborative Innovation for Smarter Grids

By uniting Megger's expertise in monitoring of distribution networks with Sentrisense' innovative real-time monitoring technologies for transmission networks, the partnership builds on a shared vision to transform the energy industry.

The integration of Sentrisense' sensor platform will enable utilities to implement a dynamic line rating (DLR), ambient adjusted rating (AAR), and asset health applications (e.g. for towers and conductors) in even the most challenging conditions.

Sebastián Cerone, CEO of Sentrisense, said of the partnership, "Our technology was designed to unlock real-time line performance, and joining Megger allows us to amplify this goal on a global scale. Together, we're empowering utilities to act on insights in ways that were previously unimaginable."

Oliver Opgen-Rhein, VP of Monitoring Solutions at Megger, added, "With Sentrisense, we're turning vision into action. This partnership is a critical step for Megger's strategy to establish an end-to-end ecosystem for grid-edge performance monitoring and optimisation. I'm looking forward to working together to enhance the reliability, safety, and intelligence of modern grids."

Driving Global Collaboration and Rollout

The collaborative rollout will commence with joint commercial and technical initiatives across selected markets through 2025. Customers can look forward to integrated tools that blend online diagnostics, continuous online visibility, and meteorological data, ensuring that utilities gain unparalleled insights into their grid assets. The companies will also jointly appear at major global utility events to showcase their breakthrough innovations.

This partnership reflects Megger's commitment to extending its capabilities across the asset lifecycle, reinforcing its position as a critical partner for utilities navigating the challenges of modern energy demands.

About Megger

Megger Group (www.megger.com) is a leader electrical measurement and monitoring globally running for over 130 years. From power generation to the power outlets in your home, Megger products and solutions cover almost every application within the Electrical Supply Industry.

The company has nine manufacturing sites in locations within Germany, USA, UK and Sweden, its headquarters based in Dover, UK, and has over forty sales offices across the globe. Megger has grown substantially through acquisitions.

Megger has applications in core segments: cable test and diagnostics, monitoring and APM, protection relays and systems, circuit breakers, transformer test and diagnostics, low voltage installations, general electrical testing, and motor and generator testing.

About Sentrisense

About Sentrisense

Founded in 2020, Sentrisense has developed a robust, field-ready platform that autonomously tracks key conductor metrics including temperature, inclination, current, and vibration. Designed for even the most remote or extreme environments, the SENTRI sensor delivers real-time insights that support Dynamic Line Rating (DLR), Ambient Adjusted Rating (AAR), and predictive maintenance — all without relying on grid power. Sentrisense is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain and Buenos Aires, Argentina and employs 18 people who are specialised along hardware, firmware and software developments for electrical asset applications. For more information about Sentrisense and their innovative solutions, also beyond DLR and AAR, visit their website at www.sentrisense.com.

