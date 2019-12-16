Megapop: Jack Into 'Haxity', the Cyberpunk Deck-builder

- Experience card gaming as never seen before

- First trailer and information unveiled today

– Premium game coming to Steam 2020

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Megapop is proud to finally unveil 'Haxity', the cyberpunk action deck-builder the company has developed in secret for almost three years. The game seeks to deliver a never-before-seen card gaming experience, while being one of the very first PVP movers in the exciting new action deck-builder genre. A genre of card games where a major part of the gameplay is to draft cards and modify the deck as one plays.

In Haxity, the player can jack into a gritty cyberpunk sprawl, where a mixed bag of derelicts are fighting to survive the daily grind. This is where the player comes in. They must survive the city, work their way up the ranks and find the optimal strategy to crush their foes. At their disposal are a hefty amount of cool gadgets, black market technologies and hacks.

The cards can be mixed, mashed and hacked, and the outcome can turn around really fast. It's street fighting, the cyberpunk way. It has the combos and powerful emotions of a fighting game, mixed with the mind-games and depth of card games. In short; a digital card game where every move the player makes is decided with cards, and where every playthrough is different.

"With 'Haxity', we wanted to create a unique card game experience by taking inspiration from fighting games. There are no minion cards or spells – YOU are the one fighting, and you can even hack the cards or make your own combos. This brings a cool new dynamic to the genre, allowing us to push the boundaries of what you can do with digital cards," says Game Director Thomas Sørensen, who over the years has designed a range of MMO and strategy games.

"As avid card gamers we were getting tired of playing in stale metagames where everyone was just 'netdecking' and playing the 'best decks'. By making Haxity a rogue-lite deck builder every game you play will feel different, and you will never play against the same deck twice."



'Haxity' is a premium PC game, expected to launch in early access on Steam Q2, 2020.

Main features of 'Haxity':

Jack into the net and take the fight online in hefty online PvP matches: To the developer's knowledge 'Haxity' may be the first-ever deck-builder PvP game. They are doing all they can to make that fun and challenging.

Dynamic Deck building: Draft cards, hacks and mods, and build powerful combos and synergies. Each fighter have tons of unique cards and playstyles to discover, mix and mash.

Procedurally generated city: Haxity is the city that never stops changing. Every new run is a different experience. Play with the hand you're dealt, meeting other players in the same situation. Draft, adapt and overcome.

Card combat: A unique fast-paced combat system where the player has to plan, respond, bluff and adapt to succeed, will you be the one to land the final blow?

Modifications and cybernetics: What would a cyberpunk world be without tons of customization options? Discover different mods and cybernetics during their journey to strengthen their fighter.

Roguelite campaign: Navigate the streets of Haxity in a roguelite cyberpunk run, see how far you can go in an ever-changing cityscape.

Friendly Versus: Just wanna hang out with a friend and crack some digital skulls? We got you covered!

Premium Gameplay: No cardpacks. No lootboxes. No pay-to-win.

To learn more about Haxity or join the community:

Follow Haxity on INSTAGRAM, TWITTER or FACEBOOK.

Check out the HAXITY WEBSITE

Watch the announcement trailer on YOUTUBE

Discuss Haxity with Megapop on DISCORD and REDDIT.

Wishlist us on our STEAM PAGE

Visit the PRESSKIT for more screens and assets



About Megapop

Founded by former Funcom and Artplant developers, Megapop is located in Oslo, Norway. Many on the core team on 'Haxity' has worked as leads on a range of prominent and genre-bending games, such as The Secret World, Age of Conan, The Longest journey, Dreamfall, Battlestar Galactica Online, Anarchy Online, Project IGI, Trolls vs Vikings and many others. The developers in Megapop have a deep passion for card games, and it's this passion players get to dip into with 'Haxity'.

Contacts:

Gaming media / Spanish speaking Media

Xavier Marce

Xavierm@megapopgames.com

Nordic Gaming Media / Other Contacts

Jørgen Tharaldsen

jtt@megapopgames.com

Community / Influencers

Jonathan Schwabe Strand

jonathan@megapopgames.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/megapop-as/r/jack-into--haxity--the-cyberpunk-deck-builder,c2992140

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17819/2992140/1162631.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/megapop-as/i/fighters-poster,c2729013 Fighters Poster https://news.cision.com/megapop-as/i/fighters-versus,c2729014 Fighters Versus https://news.cision.com/megapop-as/i/fight-,c2729015 Fight https://news.cision.com/megapop-as/i/package-deck,c2729016 Package Deck

SOURCE Megapop AS