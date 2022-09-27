Meet tonies® - This Year's Fastest Growing Preschool Toy Brand - Set to be on Every Child's Christmas Wish List

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- tonies® – the largest interactive audio platform for kids in the world – is bracing for a bumper Christmas season this year. The latest NPD data for July 2022 has revealed tonies® to be the fastest growing preschool toy brand in the UK for 12M June 2022. Their iconic Toniebox ranks as the fastest growing toy in the overall UK market*, making tonies® the toy brand to watch this Christmas. No wonder families across the world love the Toniebox so much, it gets played 148 times more than the average gifted toy.**

Lucia Kreuzer, GM UK & IR at tonies®, says: "We are thrilled with the latest NPD results. Being the fastest growing preschool toy brand over the last 12 months is a testament to the team's hard work and commitment to create a product and content that children love. These results are also proof of the strong collaborations we have with our great retail partners and licensors. Knowing we are the top toy brand on gift lists this Christmas is something we are incredibly proud of; however, we are not complacent and will continually strive to find new and exciting ways to bring joy and happiness to families and children through the magic of audio entertainment."

Designed for children to replace bright and overstimulating screens, the Toniebox is a robust, softly padded musical storytelling box, built for kids. With an extensive range of accompanying hand painted figurines, known as Tonies, they are simply placed on top of the Toniebox to play music, songs and educational content. The award-winning, intuitive audio system with its child-safe, wireless and screen-free approach is transforming the way in which young children independently play and learn.

tonies® has taken the toy world by storm since their launch in 2016, developing over 600 different Tonies and selling more than 3.9m Tonieboxes and 47 million Tonies globally. To date, every second child in Germany owns a Toniebox.*** On Black Friday last year, tonies® was the third most searched for brand in its home country Germany, and sold out within hours in the UK.

tonies® achievements have been widely recognised by the parenting industry. The brand won numerous prestigious industry awards during the last 12 months, including three accolades at the Loved by Parents Awards: Platinum award for 'Best Musical Toy', Gold award for 'Best Educational Toy' and the Loved By Parents 'Recommended Tried and Tested' accreditation. The brand won a Platinum award in Loved By Children's 'Best Electronic Toys for Three to Six Year Olds' category, a Gold award at the UKMums.tv Baby and Pre-school Awards, as well as a Gold award at the Dadsnet Toy Awards. tonies® was recognised as the 'Best Toy Range' at the Progressive Preschool Awards, and won two MadeForMums Awards, including a Silver award for the 'Best Portable / Travel Toy' and highly-regarded IndyBest Best Buy award.

tonies® partnerships have included the launch of educational Tonies with National Geographic

and the CBBC favourite, Horrible Histories, as well as expanding the growing portfolio with British storytime favourites from Roald Dahl, Julia Donaldson, Enid Blyton and Michael Rosen. The brand has also launched collaborations with the UK's leading educational resources platform Twinkl, and a partnership with Moshi – the sleep and mindfulness app for children, launching this month, demonstrating their strong commitment to supporting parents and caregivers with content that helps enhance children's educational and emotional wellbeing.

tonies® has attracted a worldwide fanbase, with celebrity fans in the UK including Millie Mackintosh, Giovanna Fletcher, Martine McClutcheon, Cath Tyldesley and Helen George, to name just a few. Loved by the whole family, it's easy to see why the Toniebox has developed a cult following since its launch.

For parents, grandparents and caregivers looking for Christmas shopping inspiration, the tonies® collection is the ideal present to light up little faces and is the gift that keeps on giving. With a raft of screen-free content, the Toniebox (£79.99) and accompanying Tonies (from £11.99) provide hours of entertainment for different ages, making it a cost-effective purchase which will be loved for many years. With a range of matching accessories including headphones, carry cases and a car organiser, the tonies® collection is perfect for travel too, allowing kids to enjoy the magic of tonies® at home or away.

*Source, NPD POS Retail Tracking Data data, 12ME June 2022 vs 21.

**tonies® DACH data 2022, Source, Attest Survey September 2022

*** Source, Appino Brand Tracking 2nd Quarter 2022 D/A/CH

