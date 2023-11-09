Meet the Experts: Don & Low Introduces Support Hotline, Providing Professional Construction Advice Every Step of the Way

FORFAR, Scotland, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Don & Low, the UK's renowned vertically integrated manufacturer and creator of Roofshield®, is pleased to announce the launch of its new, dedicated support hotline. Starting today, inquiries regarding Don & Low's construction solutions can be promptly addressed by dialling 0808 169 4444 to reach the company's seasoned team of construction membrane sales and technical experts.

25 YEARS We've got you covered

In the world of construction, the significance of working with high-quality materials cannot be emphasised enough. Competent professionals, however, are equally important in ensuring the success of any building project. Thanks to their unrivalled experience and skill, Don & Low's team of experts assist customers in consistently achieving outstanding results.

Whether it's guidance on selecting the proper membranes for specific projects, support with U-value calculation and precise installation, or best practices for extreme weather conditions, Don & Low's technical experts go above and beyond to understand customers' challenges and needs.

Will Campbell, Head of Sales at Don & Low, said: "As part of our commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction, we are excited to announce the official debut of our dedicated hotline. At Don & Low, we believe that exceptional construction materials should be complemented by superior support services. With our new distribution strategy for UK and Ireland going into effect on November 16, the new hotline will enable us to provide swift and efficient assistance for any technical or sales queries concerning our leading construction membrane solutions."

Don & Low, the sole manufacturer of Roofshield®, has been at the forefront of construction membranes for more than 25 years. Its entire construction membrane portfolio is made in the UK, offering solutions that meet performance, energy efficiency, and compliance demands, while also being environmentally friendly.

Customers can get in touch with Don & Low's technical and sales experts at 0808 169 4444 or membranes@donlow.co.uk.

About Don & Low: Don & Low, the Creators and Manufacturers of Roofshield®, is a leading provider of roofing and walling membranes, offering innovative solutions to protect buildings from external weather conditions. For more information, visit www.donlow.co.uk.

Established in 1792

31+ years of successful nonwovens production

Based in Forfar, Scotland , UK

, UK Manufactures over 400 products

450+ employees

47+ patents and trademarks globally

Part of Thrace Group since 1999

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272468/Don_Low_Ltd.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272467/Don_Low_Ltd_Logo.jpg