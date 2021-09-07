Medwish.com Launches Global Free Shipping Plan to Deliver Medical Equipment to Hospitals

International freight rates have been rising during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an increase of 500% in most countries over last year. The export of medical devices becomes extremely difficult due to the rise of international freight. Many hospital engineering procurement plans are blocked due to the high freight. The coming months of 2021 will witness a serious impact on equipment exports due to the rise of international freight.

Medwish.com, a professional global medical B2B marketplace, is determined to lead 400+ medical equipment manufacturers in Jiangsu to join Medwish platform to implement free shipping promotion from September to December in response to the sharp increase in international shipping cost.

In the face of overseas epidemics and rising international freight rates, Medwish.com joins hands with its partners, and is willing to put aside their short-term interests to deliver medical devices to the world as soon as possible to fight against the epidemic. At the same time, global customers will feel that in Zhangjiagang, part of Suzhou city of Jiangsu province, there is a medical platform willing to build a connection between countries at the high freight rate.

"The promotion is expected to start on September 1 and last 120 days till December 31, 2021. The transaction volume on medwish.com will exceed 200 million US dollars (1.3 billion Yuan) at least. It is expected that 1200 40-foot-high containers will be shipped, worth of about 18 million US dollars (about 120 million Yuan). If there are more suppliers and customers, more breakthroughs will be achieved." says Fola Wu, CEO of Medwish.com.

About Medwish.com

The "MEDWISH" (www.medwish.com) platform is a global B2B marketplace focused on the supply and procurement of medical equipment and devices. The Medwish team cooperates with global leading service providers in fields including logistics, insurance, financing, customs clearance, international payment, etc. The medical marketplace clears out global buyers' one-stop shopping difficulties by integrating global high-quality supply chain channels, and buyers of Medwish.com come from mainly newly constructed hospitals and overseas agents.

Website: www.medwish.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609312/1.jpg

SOURCE Jiangsu Medwish Network Technology Co. Ltd