With more than 40 years of history, MEDICA is recognized as the world's largest medical trade fair, attracting reputable businesses and experts from around the world each year. It is expected that a total of 3,647 exhibitors from 70 countries will be joining the MEDICA 2021 to cover various exhibition themes.

Medtecs, a professional manufacturer of medical consumables from Taiwan with more than 30 years of experience, will be taking this opportunity to expand its presence on the world stage by advocating its four main capabilities: comprehensive and diverse product lines, globalized supply chain and stable output, international certifications and in-depth experience in serving national health institutions. With a proven track record and extensive experience in the field of PPE, Medtecs' presence in MEDICA this year will be another highlight of the exhibition.

All Medtecs' isolation gowns to be displayed at the exhibition have passed Level 1 to Level 4 standard of AAMI. Just like the isolation gowns, Medtecs' disposable coveralls also passed synthetic blood permeability test and have been certified for Cat. III Type 6(B) in the EU and ASTM F1670 and ASTM F1671 in the United States. Furthermore, in consideration of the long survivability of coronavirus on clothing, Medtecs will also showcase other types of PPE including disposable curtains, shoe covers, bouffant caps, surgical caps for additional protection to healthcare workers in a bid to support the disease control efforts of medical institutions around the world.

Exhibition details:

Venue: Messe Düsseldorf

Booth name: Medtecs

Booth ID: Hall 7a, D23-5

Date and time of exhibition: 10:00-18:00, November 15-18, 2021

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677719/Medtecs_to_showcase_PPE_and_technologies_from_Taiwan_at_MEDICA_2021.jpg

SOURCE Medtecs International Corporation Limited