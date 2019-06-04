Medtec China will expand to 2 Halls in 2020 for the first time

Over the past five years, China's medical device industry has continued to grow at a 15% compound growth rate, and over the next 10 years the growth rate is expected to remain above 10% annually. Meanwhile the government of China also released some policies to encourage the rapid development of the medical device industry. To satisfy increasing demands and propose development and innovation of the industry, Medtec China will expand to two halls for the first time in 2020 and continue to provide the Chinese medical device industry with raw materials for product development, manufacturing and registration, precision parts and components, manufacturing equipment, processing technology, contract customization, testing and certification, policies and regulations, design, and market consulting, among other services.

Intelligence Match Making service connects precise business

For this year's show the organizers decided to cooperate with the leading global intelligence match making system supplier Jublia again to provide a series of high quality business match making services which will start one month before the show. The aim of reusing this upgraded system is to provide more valuable service to exhibitors so that they could reach more buyers easily, and also to help visitors to find qualified suppliers efficiently.

This productive service will be provided to 450 suppliers throughout the world, including 50+ new exhibitors who will gain access to hundreds of buyers and be able to make precise business appointments. Medtec China 2019 has enhanced the Business Matching service to realize a better user experience for the intelligent meeting system and the onsite service follow-up plan. Accompanied by an activity contingency plan, based on the user's different product needs, the system intelligently screens exhibitors and professional visitors in order to provide a professional and efficient business invitation platform for both parties, which ensures a high exhibitors and visitors' participation rate of return.

Onsite conferences focus on hot spots and technology trends

The MDiT Forum and Regulation Summit 2019 focusing on Regulation, Quality and Technology will discuss the marketing authorization holder system (MAH), reform of the medical device clinical trial management system, regulation of medical devices upon launch on the market, FDA factory inspection, IIMD new materials, and 3D printing technology. Speakers from the government, research institutions, renowned hospitals, and international medical device manufacturing companies will be invited. To discover more conference topics please click here and register to enjoy the early bird price. The activities will gather 900+ industry experts, engineers, QA/QC practitioners, and managers, affording the audience a perfect opportunity for gain more practical information.

Don't miss the chance to join China's premier MedTech Design and Manufacturing Exhibition, Click here to complete the visitor pre-registration right away. For more information, please visit: www.medtecchina.com

